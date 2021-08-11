Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Cuomo quits amid sexual abuse scandal

Andrew Cuomo is stepping down as governor of New York, ending a decade of disgrace amid a scandal of harassment and threat of impeachment. His resignation will take effect in 14 days, he said. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take her place, becoming the first woman to lead the state. Read his full remarks and watch the highlights here.

Cuomo’s resignation marks an astonishing reversal of fortune for the leader who has become the face of the pandemic response in America’s premier epicenter. His announcement comes after a hot report revealed that he sexually harassed several women in violation of state and federal laws. Cuomo still faces legal threats resulting from ongoing criminal investigations.

In a 21-minute speech, Cuomo denounced the efforts to impeach him but said “given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is to step back and let the government take over.”

Quote: The governor said he took “full responsibility for his actions” even though he denied touching anyone inappropriately. He presented the claims of 11 women as resulting from generational differences. “In my mind, I never crossed the line with anyone,” Cuomo said. “But I didn’t realize how much the line has been redrawn.”