Your Wednesday Briefing – The New York Times

Cuomo quits amid sexual abuse scandal
Andrew Cuomo is stepping down as governor of New York, ending a decade of disgrace amid a scandal of harassment and threat of impeachment. His resignation will take effect in 14 days, he said. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take her place, becoming the first woman to lead the state. Read his full remarks and watch the highlights here.
Cuomo’s resignation marks an astonishing reversal of fortune for the leader who has become the face of the pandemic response in America’s premier epicenter. His announcement comes after a hot report revealed that he sexually harassed several women in violation of state and federal laws. Cuomo still faces legal threats resulting from ongoing criminal investigations.
In a 21-minute speech, Cuomo denounced the efforts to impeach him but said “given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is to step back and let the government take over.”
Quote: The governor said he took “full responsibility for his actions” even though he denied touching anyone inappropriately. He presented the claims of 11 women as resulting from generational differences. “In my mind, I never crossed the line with anyone,” Cuomo said. “But I didn’t realize how much the line has been redrawn.”
“A Litany of Chess”
Britain is suffering from a crisis of violence against women that has worsened during the pandemic. In Britain’s first month of lockdown, 16 women and girls were killed in suspected domestic homicides – more than triple the number this month the year before.
Among those victims was Daniela Espirito Santo, from Grantham, England, who died after reporting her boyfriend to police seven times in a year and was found slumped on her couch, holding her 7-month-old baby. Originally charged with manslaughter, the boyfriend was ultimately sentenced to just 10 months behind bars.
The case, and others like it, reveal the repeated failure of British prosecutors to punish attackers. Less than 2% of rape cases and 8% of domestic violence cases reported to police in England and Wales are prosecuted, although complaints are on the rise.
Quote: “There was a litany of failures where once again a woman’s voice was not heard,” said Jess Phillips, an opposition MP. “This case shows that nothing is changing, although victims continue to be promised that it is.”
From the archives: In April 2020, The Times reported that domestic violence had already become more prevalent, more serious and more dangerous, as governments failed to prepare for how the lockdown measures would affect abusers and their victims.
In other developments:
The problem of online racism in English football
For more than two years, major English football organizations have called on social media companies to curb hate speech online against black players. In response, Facebook flagged other issues on its horizon and attempted to shift the blame by encouraging players to protect themselves from bigotry using its tools.
The pressure intensified after the European Championship last month, when three of England’s black players were subjected to a wave of hateful online abuse for missing decisive penalties at the end of the final match. . Inside Facebook, the incident was turned into a “Site 1 event,” the equivalent of a company-wide five-alarm fire.
As the Premier League, England’s top division, opens its season on Friday, football officials said social media companies had not taken the issue seriously enough. This is yet another example of Facebook’s failure to resolve speech issues on its platform, even after being made aware of the level of abuse.
Reply: In an internal comment, Jerry Newman, Facebook’s director of sports partnerships for Europe and the Middle East, reminded employees that users can filter out offensive words or symbols. It was up to the players to use the feature, he wrote.
Other football news: Lionel Messi signed a two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, a few days after saying his tearful farewell to the financially troubled FC Barcelona, where he had spent his entire professional career.
Other great stories
When the Berlin Wall came down, the East German secret police, known as the Stasi, attempted to destroy the population’s extensive spy and surveillance records. Over the past 30 years, researchers have pieced together 40 to 55 million documents to help former citizens understand how the Stasi is interfering in their lives.
ARTS AND IDEAS
A Russian view of Chernobyl
Two years after HBO aired its critically acclaimed series “Chernobyl”, the Russian film “Chernobyl 1986” arrived on Netflix. While the HBO series focused on the failures of the Soviet system that led to the explosion of the nuclear power plant, the Netflix film follows the lives of “liquidators” – the people who kept the fire from spreading to others. reactors and helped avert an even greater catastrophe. .
The film, which was partly funded by the Russian state, has been criticized in Russia and Ukraine for not sufficiently highlighting the government’s missteps. Alexander Rodnyansky, one of the film’s producers, who as a young documentary filmmaker captured the disaster area in the days following the disaster, said that was never his goal.
“For years people have been talking about what really happened there,” he told The Times, adding that most people understand the government’s role in the disaster. Russian film, on the contrary, focuses its focus on the role of individual heroism.
Today, the plant site has fewer than 2,000 employees, who guard a giant sarcophagus that ensures no nuclear waste is released, writes Valerie Hopkins. Read his story.
PLAY, WATCH, EAT
