‘You’re Not Helpless’: For London Women, Learning to Fight Builds Confidence

LONDON – The sound of fists on hand pads echoed in the studio as female couples circled, attacked and intercepted each other. A woman’s loud jerk made her sweaty partner approve. The second left hooked in anticipation of the incoming left hook.

“Just two shocks! That’s enough! “Called the instructor.

The women – lawyers, teachers and retail workers from around the city – were in a studio in north London to practice the techniques of the self-defense combat system, Krav Maga.

“When things happen to you, you can do a lot to fight back,” said Jia Li, 26, a business consultant who said she partially joined the class because a man physically abused her on the street this year. “You are not completely helpless and powerless.”

Fighting sports such as boxing and martial arts, and self-defense techniques like Crave Maga are gaining popularity in Britain as a form of physical fitness and protection for women, many coaches say, before the epidemic increased the risk of close contact.