‘You’re Not Helpless’: For London Women, Learning to Fight Builds Confidence
LONDON – The sound of fists on hand pads echoed in the studio as female couples circled, attacked and intercepted each other. A woman’s loud jerk made her sweaty partner approve. The second left hooked in anticipation of the incoming left hook.
“Just two shocks! That’s enough! “Called the instructor.
The women – lawyers, teachers and retail workers from around the city – were in a studio in north London to practice the techniques of the self-defense combat system, Krav Maga.
“When things happen to you, you can do a lot to fight back,” said Jia Li, 26, a business consultant who said she partially joined the class because a man physically abused her on the street this year. “You are not completely helpless and powerless.”
Fighting sports such as boxing and martial arts, and self-defense techniques like Crave Maga are gaining popularity in Britain as a form of physical fitness and protection for women, many coaches say, before the epidemic increased the risk of close contact.
But a year after the virus marked loneliness and isolation and high-profile incidents of violence against women, Jim says interest has rekindled from women who want to fight and learn how to defend themselves.
The number of women wanting to take classes has doubled since the reopening this year, compared to 2019, said Jim, from FightZone London in East London. At Miguel’s boxing and fitness gym in south London, where around 70 per cent of the members are women, the demand for boxing education is so high that several new classes were added in a week. And many branches of Safari MMA, a martial arts gym catering for women, have a waiting list.
“We were crazy when we started opening after the lockdown,” said Khadija Safari, its founder. She said the waiting list was so long that people initially had to move to the gym. “These were new people,” she said.
Many women said that they were attracted to self-defense because the physical and mental fitness required for it helped reduce the stress they had to endure during the lockdown; The training helped them build confidence, relieve stress, and make new friends.
“A lot of people reach an all-time low during lockdowns,” Ms. Safari said. “It simply came to our notice then. And when you feel insecure, you seek strength. ”
There are differences between sports such as boxing, martial arts and craw maga, which were developed by the Israeli Defense Forces and acquire skills in other martial arts as a way to teach self-defense. Indeed, Krav Maga’s coaches say that fighting back when a person has to deal with a potentially dangerous situation should be the last resort; They advise people to give up valuables in an attempt to steal, for example, and avoid conflict where possible.
Many women said that they decided to take up the fight because of their experiences of harassment or beatings.
Shaista Lalla-Saib, 22, recently graduated from university as she completed a Thai kickboxing class in East London. “I feel more confident.”
She said she was fed up with being harassed by drunken men at night with friends. “At least you know some of the moves – not to fight, but to get away,” she said.
Sarah Brendler, a trainer at London Crow Maga, said she gained interest in organizations and individuals seeking to learn self-defense after Sarah Everrard, a young London woman, was abducted and murdered in March.
The details of her murder – which set the national record for women’s safety – became a catalyst for conversations about violence, she said. “It created a lot of fear and anger and got people to share their experiences,” Ms. Brendler said.
Women who were already taking the traditional precaution – walking the swollen streets and wearing shiny clothes – only added to the horror of Ms. Everard’s murder.
“I was devastated when I heard about Sarah Everard,” said Dimple Gorcia, 23.
She said that after she survived a violent crime several years ago, she sought Krav as a way to deal with the post-attack mental stress.
Ms Gorcia said she now hopes to become a full-time coach. “I had a small part in it, so I’m defending myself as a way of life,” she said. “My passion for living this life became very strong.”
On a recent Sunday morning, Ms. Brendler held a class before connecting about a dozen women to workouts through warm-ups. Many said they had already used some lessons, for example, by creating gaps, and not turning their backs on potential attackers.
Still, it was filled with a sense of serious camaraderie. A pair of smiles escaped with a wrong punch. Ms. Brandler joked about demonstrating some of the techniques.
In the end, she said, the classes were both practical and fun.
“This is a great place to get in touch with other women and find out that you are not alone in this situation,” said Ms. Lee, a business consultant who said there was a street attack a month before Ms. Everrard’s murder. “It simply came to our notice then. In addition to the classes, she went into therapy to help her cope after the attack.
Jims has taken note of the renewed interest and is trying to accommodate new students and make the culture more inclusive.
“Historically, the martial arts environment has probably been a scary one with very aggressive men, and that is not the case nowadays,” said James Roach, owner of FightZone London. He said only the female class is used on weekends in the gym to calculate interest.
“Most women find it really difficult to get into first class,” said Ms. Safari, who was trained for the first time to cope with the worries and insecurities of choosing a combat sport.
“We try to make it realistic but as respectful and entertaining as possible,” said Ijaz Akram, founder of Urban Crow Maga 360, where classes are kept small to keep it personal. “There’s no such thing as a silly question.”
Although learning martial arts and techniques gave them a greater sense of confidence and safety, participants said they needed to live in a society where such classes were needed.
“It really shows how unjust it is, because it’s the men’s responsibility to stop being predators,” Ms. Lee said. “But now the responsibility of picking up martial arts or doing anything to stop these predators is over.”
Nonetheless, she said the course has given her a lasting assurance that she is not ultimately helpless. She said, “I am going to be stronger from what I have experienced in class.
#Youre #Helpless #London #Women #Learning #Fight #Builds #Confidence
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.