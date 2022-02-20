You’re using your keyboard wrong — 7 smart keyboard shortcuts to save time



Any Windows user knows the keyboard shortcut is Ctrl + Alt + Delete or Mac, Command + Option + Esc. Programs often become unresponsive when you are in the middle of something important.

If this happens frequently, take action. If your computer crashes or becomes unresponsive, tap or click to take action. .

Two other popular keyboard shortcuts are Ctrl + C for pasting and Ctrl + V for copying to Windows. In a Mac, it is Command + C and Command + V. For a more comprehensive list like this, tap or click .

Let’s go over the basics with the lesser known shortcuts that you knew very quickly.

1. Switch between open windows

Most of us do multitasking, so we rarely have a window open on our computer. Suppose your email client is running a browser with multiple tabs, a chat program and Excel.

You can go to your computer’s dock to switch between applications, or you can cycle through them quickly with a few keystrokes.

To switch between open windows on PC, press Ctrl + Alt + Tab .

. To switch between open windows in Mac, press 6 Command + Tab.

2. Quickly lock your computer

You should lock or unlock your computer whenever you leave it unattended. Do this without going to the menu on your computer.

To lock your screen on PC, press Windows + L .

. To lock your screen on Mac, press Ctrl + Command + Q.

3. Take a picture of your screen

From time to time, you may want to save only a portion of a Web site, photos or anything else that appears on your screen. This is very easy to do if you know the combination of keys to do the magic.

To take a screenshot on PC, press Windows + Shift + S .

. To take a screenshot on Mac, press Shift + Command + 4.

The screenshot will be saved to your clipboard. Open a tool like Word, Paint or Preview and select Paste. Then, you can edit the screenshot and save it to your selected location

4. Zoom in

Whether your vision is the same as before or you want to see something more detailed on your screen, Zoom is here to help.

I’ll show you two options. If you have a mouse with wheels on your PC, hit it Ctrl + scroll your mouse. Scroll the wheel up to zoom in and scroll down to zoom out.

To use your keyboard only:

Windows: Press Windows key + plus sign (+) Zoom in; Windows key + minus sign (-) To zoom out

Zoom in; To zoom out Mac: Press Options + Command + Equals (=) Zoom in; Options + Command + Subtraction (-) To zoom out

5. Paste the text without the original format

Here’s a quick keyboard shortcut I use all the time: instead of just pressing Ctrl + V, add the Shift key to paste text. This will paste your copied text and remove any formatting it contains. If you paste your text into a document, it will match everything else. Super easy.

Windows: Press Ctrl + Shift + V.

Press Mac: Press Options + Command + Shift + V.

6. Quickly check your download history

Want to see what you’ve downloaded from your web browser? Maybe you need a file that you recovered a few days ago, or you failed to save something in a more permanent home.

On a Windows PC, tap Ctrl + J .

. A Mac, hit Command + Option + L.

7. Create a virtual desktop

If you use multiple apps at once or use your computer for different tasks, Virtual Desktop can help you keep an eye on everything.

For example, you can work on your computer by leaving a virtual desktop open to play a game. Or you can open Windows and apps for a job like video editing on a desktop and use another desktop for photo editing.

To create a virtual desktop on PC, press Windows + Ctrl + D .

. To create a virtual desktop on Mac, press Control + up arrow.

