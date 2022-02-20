Tech

You're using your keyboard wrong — 7 smart keyboard shortcuts to save time

(iStock)

Any Windows user knows the keyboard shortcut is Ctrl + Alt + Delete or Mac, Command + Option + Esc. Programs often become unresponsive when you are in the middle of something important.

If this happens frequently, take action.

Two other popular keyboard shortcuts are Ctrl + C for pasting and Ctrl + V for copying to Windows. In a Mac, it is Command + C and Command + V. For a more comprehensive list like this, tap or click.

Let’s go over the basics with the lesser known shortcuts that you knew very quickly.

1. Switch between open windows

Most of us do multitasking, so we rarely have a window open on our computer. Suppose your email client is running a browser with multiple tabs, a chat program and Excel.

You can go to your computer’s dock to switch between applications, or you can cycle through them quickly with a few keystrokes.

  • To switch between open windows on PC, press Ctrl + Alt + Tab.
  • To switch between open windows in Mac, press 6 Command + Tab.

2. Quickly lock your computer

You should lock or unlock your computer whenever you leave it unattended. Do this without going to the menu on your computer.

  • To lock your screen on PC, press Windows + L.
  • To lock your screen on Mac, press Ctrl + Command + Q.
Make sure the password you choose is strong and secure No Birthday or “Password 1”! Tap or click for my 60-second podcast to create a hard-to-crack password that you can actually remember.

3. Take a picture of your screen

From time to time, you may want to save only a portion of a Web site, photos or anything else that appears on your screen. This is very easy to do if you know the combination of keys to do the magic.

  • To take a screenshot on PC, press Windows + Shift + S.
  • To take a screenshot on Mac, press Shift + Command + 4.

The screenshot will be saved to your clipboard. Open a tool like Word, Paint or Preview and select Paste. Then, you can edit the screenshot and save it to your selected location

4. Zoom in

Whether your vision is the same as before or you want to see something more detailed on your screen, Zoom is here to help.

I’ll show you two options. If you have a mouse with wheels on your PC, hit it Ctrl + scroll your mouse. Scroll the wheel up to zoom in and scroll down to zoom out.

To use your keyboard only:

  • Windows: Press Windows key + plus sign (+) Zoom in; Windows key + minus sign (-) To zoom out
  • Mac: Press Options + Command + Equals (=) Zoom in; Options + Command + Subtraction (-) To zoom out

5. Paste the text without the original format

Here’s a quick keyboard shortcut I use all the time: instead of just pressing Ctrl + V, add the Shift key to paste text. This will paste your copied text and remove any formatting it contains. If you paste your text into a document, it will match everything else. Super easy.

  • Windows: Press Ctrl + Shift + V.
  • Mac: Press Options + Command + Shift + V.
6. Quickly check your download history

Want to see what you’ve downloaded from your web browser? Maybe you need a file that you recovered a few days ago, or you failed to save something in a more permanent home.

  • On a Windows PC, tap Ctrl + J.
  • A Mac, hit Command + Option + L.

A quick PSA: Beware of what you download. One wrong click can infect your computer. Click here for five mistakes to avoid when downloading items from the Internet.

7. Create a virtual desktop

If you use multiple apps at once or use your computer for different tasks, Virtual Desktop can help you keep an eye on everything.

For example, you can work on your computer by leaving a virtual desktop open to play a game. Or you can open Windows and apps for a job like video editing on a desktop and use another desktop for photo editing.

  • To create a virtual desktop on PC, press Windows + Ctrl + D.
  • To create a virtual desktop on Mac, press Control + up arrow.

There are new changes to the IRS, including $ 600 rules, WFH discounts, child tax credits and more. In this episode, tax accountant Rachel Chick and I cut in different ways, forms, social media and rules will affect your 2021 tax return.

Check out my podcast "Kim Commando Explanation" on Apple, Google Podcast, Spotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you find your podcast. Just search for my last name, "Commando."

Do you have digital lifestyle questions? Call Kim's national radio show. You can hear or see Kim Commando Show on your phone, tablet, television or computer.

Copyright 2022, Westster Multimedia Entertainment. All rights reserved. By clicking on the purchase link, you are supporting my research. As an Amazon affiliate, I earn a small commission from qualified purchases. I only recommend products I believe in.

Learn about the latest technology in The Kim Commando Show, The country's largest weekend radio talk show. Kim calls and advises on today's digital lifestyle, from smartphones and tablets to online privacy and data hacking.

