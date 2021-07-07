Yousician 4.34.0 APK for Android – Download



Yousician is an app to learn how to play the guitar. The app includes bass tuning, Piano, Singing and ukelele. Enjoy thousands of songs on your Real instrument.

Yousician is your music tutor. It can teach you how to play an instrument. Practice mode lets you choose different songs and learn how to play them. The apps curriculum, designed by expert music teachers, will help musicians of all levels improve. Step-by-step video guides help you through each lesson. Its fun gameplay tracks your progress and keeps you motivated to practice and learn. Some apps like Yousician are Duolingo.

Yousician is a good musical education app. It can help many users learn how to play a musical instrument. It is played with a real instrument and requires no additional equipment. The phone’s microphone listens to you play and the app tells you how you’re performing. Get tailored lessons and exercises based on your performance. Set playing goals, track progress, and monitor your improvement. Explore thousands of songs, exercises, workouts, and lessons. Access step-by-step video tutorials that cover the most important skills. Compete with millions of others in weekly challenges for a spot on the leaderboard.

Download Yousician if you need a free app from the Education category for your device. But you will need Android 4.4 version or higher to install this app.