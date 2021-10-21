Youth Beaten By Nihang Singh At Sindhu Border Leg Broken After Lakhbir Singh Murder Case

The case of Lakhbir Singh’s murder had not cooled down yet that the case of Nihangs attacking another person has come to the fore.

Information about another violent incident has come to the fore on the Singhu border, which is called the center of the farmers' movement. According to the information received, violence took place with the injured youth because he had refused to give free cock to the Nihangs.

According to the information, a person named Manoj Paswan was passing near the Singhu border, at the same time stopping him and asking for chicken for free, Paswan refused to give the chicken, then the Nihangs attacked. The man broke his leg in the attack, when the police came to know about the incident, a Nihang has been taken into custody. The incident is said to have happened at 11 am on Thursday.

Some videos related to this incident have also come to the fore, in which the injured Manoj Paswan is informing his owner about the incident on the phone. The Nihang who has been arrested on the complaint of the victim has been identified as Naveen Langhu, who belongs to Baba Aman Singh Dal. Kundli police station is investigating the matter.

Manoj Paswan’s owner Satyavan told that when Manoj was going to supply chickens, he was stopped and not only beaten up but also an attempt was made to snatch the chickens. He told that Manoj was accompanied by another boy who somehow managed to escape with his life after being attacked by Nihang and reached to me. Satyavan told that he along with the boy reached the spot and rescued Manoj with the help of farmers.

Let us inform that after the murder of a youth named Lakhbir Singh on the Singhu border, Baba Aman Singh and his Nihang Dal remain in the discussion. The four Nihangs, Narayan Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govindpreet Singh, who surrendered before the police in the Lakhbir murder case, belong to the same party as Baba Aman Singh.