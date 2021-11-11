Youth dies in police custody in Kasganj up father said satisfied with action of police Wife said statement given under pressure wife said

Police say that the youth tried to strangle him with a string of jacket in the wash room. The SP has suspended five policemen in the case.

His father has expressed satisfaction over the police action in connection with the death of 22-year-old Altaf of Nagla Syed locality, who was called for questioning on November 9 in a case of kidnapping of a girl in UP’s Kasganj district. Earlier he had said that the son had been murdered. However, the wife and other family members allege that the father changed his statement under pressure from the police. The police claimed that he had strangled himself using a string of the hood of his jacket in the washroom of the police lock-up.

According to Kasganj Superintendent of Police Rohan Pramod Botre, the matter is being investigated. At present, five policemen have been suspended for negligence. He said that “Altaf was wearing a black jacket in the police station. He tried to strangle himself with a string of hood (of the jacket), which he tied to the toilet faucet. When he did not return for some time, the policemen went inside and found him unconscious. He was taken to the Ashok Nagar Community Health Center, where he died shortly after.”

On the other hand Altaf’s mother says that her son has been murdered. Earlier his father had also accused him of murder. Meanwhile, a video is going viral, in which his father has said that Altaf’s death is a suicide, different from his earlier statement. Said that he was satisfied with the action of the police.

Altaf’s mother is clearly saying that her son has been murdered.

Mother’s statement is after father’s statement pic.twitter.com/AWXo7CrN9E — Ajit Anjum (@jitanjum) November 11, 2021

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati has demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of the youth in police custody in Kasganj and strict punishment to the culprits and help to the victim’s family. He also expressed concern over the failure of the government to prevent death in daily custody and to make the police the savior of the public.

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has also expressed concern over the incident and accused the policemen of negligence. He also called the suspension of some policemen in the name of negligence as a sham action. He said that “justice in the case and there should be a judicial inquiry to restore trust in the police under BJP rule”.