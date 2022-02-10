World

Youth leader charged with sexually abusing children in Norwalk

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) — A Connecticut youth leader is facing two counts of first-degree sexual assault related to alleged incidents with multiple children.

Norwalk police say 44-year-old Jean Bernard had inappropriate contact with at least two juveniles, and they fear there may be more victims.

Authorities say the Special Victim’s Unit received numerous reports about Bernard in January, alleging the activity had occurred over several years.

The ensuing investigation led to warrants for Bernard’s arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Bernard was a member of Mont des Oliviers Seventh Day Adventist Church in Norwalk.

He was a youth leader and worked with their “Pathfinder Club,” a group similar to the Boy Scouts. He was also the person who had control of the keys and maintained the security cameras.

The arrest warrants state that in January, a 10-year old boy told his family about abuse that had been going on since he was 6 or 7 and occurred nearly every other week.

Shortly thereafter, the second victim came forward.

He is now 18 and alleges abuse happened between the ages of 6 and 16.

According to the documents, the abuse happened in rooms of the church or the basement, in areas where there were no cameras.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they may be a victim is urged to call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111.

