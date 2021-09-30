Youth vaping falls sharply for second year, new data shows

According to the government’s annual National Youth Tobacco Survey, the use of electronic cigarettes among adolescents declined sharply in 2021, the second year in a row.

This year, 11.3 percent of high school students reported they are currently, down from 19.6 percent in 2020 and 27.5 percent reported in 2019, according to a survey report released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Even with the decline, the survey found that more than 2 million high school and middle school students were currently using e-cigarettes. And because the decline occurred during the pandemic, some public health experts questioned whether the data really indicate a change in youth vaping trends over the long term.

E-cigarettes came to market in the United States in the early 2000s, promoted as devices designed to give smokers a nicotine fix without the carcinogens that come from burning cigarettes. But they began to catch on to teens who had never smoked, and in 2018, the Food and Drug Administration warned of an epidemic of vaping among teens who became addicted to nicotine via e-cigarettes.