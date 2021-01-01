YouTube 16.25.38 APK for Android – Download



The official app of the popular video website YouTube where you can find millions of videos. You can also upload your own video and subscribe to other YouTube channels. Also, You can search and watch your desired video. Moreover, YouTube recommends many videos on its homepage based on your interests to get you started.

With the new app design, it is easy to discover new content within the app. Long auto-generated playlists based on a topic by YouTube make it more engaging. Directly share a video from the app to social media such as Facebook, Twitter, or even email to a friend. You can directly copy a video link from the app and paste it if you want to watch a video from your browser.

The most important feature of this app is that you can control playback with shortcuts. For example, swipe to close a video, and double-tap your finger to forward or backward a video. Your videos will continue in the background if you browse through other videos. It’s just like MX Media Player but the video plays directly from the web.

You can use the YouTube app without signing in. However, recommendations on the app homepage will be more personalized to your taste if you use them while logged into your account. If other people also use your device you can delete or pause your watch history.

If you are a video Junkie then it is better to use the web version of YouTube or Creator Studio instead of this app. YouTube is the fastest and most widely used Video website. Also, we notice that Google is continuously working to improve the app for content makers and channel owners. But advertisement is increasing day by day. Especially if you are in a country where advertisement payment to the video creator is higher. Still, it is not making enough money to make YouTube a profitable business to Google. So, we should expect more annoying advertisements unless an alternative to advertisements is discovered by Google.