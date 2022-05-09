YouTube algorithms recommending ‘incel’ videos



An Australian internet advocacy group is calling for lawmakers to force social media platforms to share details about their algorithms after its research found YouTube’s recommendation engine is pushing men towards misogynist content.

Reset Australia, which is privately funded and has been backed by eBay founder Pierre Omidyar and mining billionaire Andrew Forrest, conducted a study which it says suggests YouTube is directing male users towards anti-feminist content and trapping some men in far-right internet bubbles it describes as a ‘manosphere’.

The group, which is critical of social media, created 10 accounts on the dominant video sharing service designed to mimic young men and boys aged between 13 and 20.

Reset Australia argues YouTube should be forced to be more transparent about its algorithms and be held accountable for a wider array of harm. Credit:Getty Images

Eight of the accounts, which were run by analysts from the UK anti-extremist think tank the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, were set up to follow generalist right-wing accounts ranging from United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly to the fringe right-wing extremist Blair Cottrell. Two were left blank.