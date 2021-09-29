YouTube bans vaccine misinformation – The Verge

In a new effort to stem the flow of anti-vaccine misinformation, YouTube said on Wednesday it will not allow videos that claim that vaccines approved by health officials are dangerous or don’t work. The platform is also banning major anti-vaccine accounts, including Joseph Mercola’s channel and the Children’s Defense Fund linked to Robert F.

YouTube removed ads from anti-vaccination content in 2019, and in October 2020 said it would remove videos that advance misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. The new policy extends to prevent misinformation about other vaccines, including the flu shot, HPV vaccine, and the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine. The new policy will not allow videos that falsely claim that the MMR vaccine causes autism or that the flu shot causes infertility.

There are exceptions: YouTube will still allow videos that feature people sharing their personal experiences with vaccinations. It will remove that content if the channels they are on “display a pattern of promoting vaccine misinformation.” The guidelines state that the platform will also allow videos containing information that violates the policy if that video contains other references, such as statements from medical experts.

Along with the new policy, YouTube is also terminating the channels of major anti-vaxxers, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed. ledge. These include Joseph Mercola, Children’s Health Defense Fund, Erin Elizabeth and Sherri Tenpenny. The spokesperson said the channels of two other prominent figures, Rashid Bhuttar and Tye and Charlene Bollinger, were terminated a few months ago.

All of those anti-vaccine figures are part of the “Disinformation Dozen,” a group responsible for misleading claims about vaccines on social media by the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

YouTube expanded its vaccine policies noting that misinformation about all vaccines could contribute to mistrust around the COVID-19 vaccine, said Matt Halpin, YouTube’s vice president of global trust and safety. Washington Post. Over the past few months, the response to COVID-19 vaccination has expanded to target other vaccines: the Tennessee Department of Health temporarily suspended around childhood vaccinations this summer, and A Florida state senator said he wants to “review” school vaccination requirements. .

Facebook similarly expanded its vaccine misinformation policy in February to cover claims that the shots are dangerous.