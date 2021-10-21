Youtube com Activate TV 9 Digit Code



YouTube is a platform that allows you to share your videos and watch the videos that others share. It is free to access and stream the videos on YouTube. You have to apply for the YouTube subscription plan to enjoy stream the entire set of videos online. You have to then activate the device at youtube.com activate to access the videos. This platform is suitable for all people and is easy to access. That is why, most people prefer only YouTube for watching different shows, movies, videos, series, gaming, educational stuff, religious stuff, learning activities, news, events, and much more.

YouTube is a complete package of videos that allows you to watch and stream any type of video in any language of your choice. You can also add the videos by yourself and make them public to view by all other people. You can also save and download the videos for later watch even when you are not connected to the internet connection.

You can verify your YouTube account using a phone number at youtube.com/verify. It just requires a valid phone number and a compatible device for its verification. Also, maintain a high-speed internet connection while following up with the process of verification.

List of YouTube Supportable Devices – youtube.com/activate

YouTube is a widely used streaming platform that is accessible to all. It supports thousands of devices with just an online internet connection. You will have to undergo device verification before uploading and watching the videos on YouTube. You can proceed with the verification at youtube.com/verify. Check the list of devices on which you can download the application and verify your account.

Android TV Built-in Android and NVIDIA Shield Apple TV 4th Generation or Higher Samsung Model 2016 or later LG Smart TV Model 2016 or later Sharp Sharp Smart TVs Hisense All Smart TVs Models VIZIO Smartcast models Sony TV All Smart TV Models Amazon Fire TV Sticks 2nd Gen, 3rd Gen, 4K and lite Fire TV Smart TV Editions Fire TV Cube All Editions Android Phones Android 5.0 Lollipop or later Android Tablets Android 5.0 Lollipop or later iPhones iOS 11 or later iPads iOS 11 or later Xbox Series S, Series X, One, One S, One X Play Station PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5 Google Nest Hub Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max Chromecast All Smart versions Roku All Smart Versions

Activating the Device For Streaming YouTube Videos – youtube.com activate

To activate the device for watching unlimited YouTube videos, you have to first download the YouTube application, and then activate it online at youtube.com/activate. Make sure that you have an active internet connection while following up with the process of downloading, registration and verification. Follow the steps below:

Take a device that is compatible with YouTube. Open the App Store and Play Store on your device. Make sure that you always prefer to download from the official and authorized site. Now search for the YouTube app in the store. Hit the download button and download the app to your device. After completing the downloading of the YouTube App, now hit the link to install the app. As soon as the installation finishes. Open the app to register your account. Registration is a must for youtube.com to activate. So, there is a great need to follow this step. Now, enter your credentials, including your name, email id, password, country, PIN code and other essential details as asked. Go with the flow of the instructions, and hit the finish button to complete the registration process and then follow up with the youtube.com activate process. Now, comes the activation part. To activate the device open the application by signing in using your credentials. As soon as you log in to the application, it will display you an activation code. Remember the 9 digit code or make a note of it. Open your computer, or PC or any other device. Open the Brower. Makes sure that you are using the latest version of the browser. Now, visit “youtube.com activate”. The page will display a blank field and ask you to enter the 9 digit activation code corresponding to your device. Enter the activation code, and wait for few seconds for the system to process your code and match it with your device’s code. Upon successful matching, you will be able to watch and upload an unlimited number of videos on YouTube.

Verification Of YouTube-Account – Visit youtube.com/verify

For the verification of your account, make sure that you have an active internet connection and a valid phone number for your verification. Also, complete the “youtube.com activate” process before following up with verification. Now, perform the following steps:

Open the YouTube Application.

Sign In to your account using your credentials.

Move to the left-side toolbar. Scroll a little and locate the ‘settings’ option.

Click on the settings. Now, it will display a page for account settings.

Click on ‘View Additional Features’.

Now, click on the ‘verify’ button.

Another method is that you can straightaway visit the official link for verification. Open the browser and type youtube.com/verify. This process is same as youtube.com activate.

Choose your ‘Country’ from the list. Now, choose the option for verification. The two options are via ‘Text’ or ‘Phone Call’. Choose the one that is suitable for you.

Click on the ‘Confirm’ button. Enter your phone number in case you choose the ‘Phone Call’ option for verification.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

You will now receive a code on your phone, note this code.

Now, open the link youtube.com/verify. Enter the code that appears in your YouTube app.

Hit the Enter Key.

Upon successful verification, you will receive a confirmation message. Hit the ‘continue’ button to end up.

Troubleshooting and Fixing the Issues with youtube.com activate

You may encounter various issues while proceeding with the YouTube activation and verification process. It can be mainly due to the reasons below: