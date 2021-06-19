YouTube: Dislike Count Option To Be Hidden For Public – New changes made on YouTube, these features will not be visible on this platform

These days people are using the dislike button in a wrong way on YouTube, in view of which the company has decided to remove it.

New Delhi. YouTube has become the biggest social media platform these days, where millions of people connect and share their experiences. And people’s reactions are also seen on this. But these days, the number of people who dislike more than the number of people who like on YouTube is increasing. But now YouTube is planning to eliminate the dislike count for content creators. The company has announced that now it is working on some new designs. In which the option to disable will not show to the users. Although this option may not be visible to the public, but creators can see it. The company has said that this change will be implemented soon from next week.

In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we’re testing a few new designs that don’t show the public dislike count. If you’re part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

This button is for correct feedback

You must have seen that there is an option to like, dislike, share, download and save at the bottom of a YouTube video. These options will still be there, just a change in the dislike count. However, the like dislike button in YouTube is there for accurate feedback from users and these tools let creators know how much people have liked or disliked their videos.

Now it is being misused

It is being told that people are now using buttons like Like and Dislike in YouTube to express their anger. And due to this, the Dislike button is being used in a wrong way these days. Now the Dislike button has become a big way to protest.

Creators will benefit from removing the button

Removing the Dislike button from the YouTube platform will not tell how much the creators will get its benefit, but the creators will definitely get real feedback in their system.