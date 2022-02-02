YouTube Full Screen Player gets new interface, new update comes in Telegram, know full details

Instant messaging app Telegram and Google’s video streaming platform YouTube have rolled out new features. While Telegram’s features closely match those of Meta company’s WhatsApp, YouTube has rolled out a new interface for Android and iOS mobiles that will show like, dislike, comment and share menus even after the video is full screen. Let’s know about the new features of the instant messaging app Telegram and YouTube…

new features of telegram

video stickers Until now, software like Adobe Illustrator should have been used to create animated stickers. But after the new update, the feature to convert from video to sticker has been added on Telegram. In such a situation, users will be able to create animated stickers with the help of any video editing tool.

interactive emoji Telegram has added 5 new emoji for messaging in its 8.5 update. Including heart emoji, flying brain, wonder, abusing and clapping emoji.

Better Navigation Users will get better navigation on Telegram than before. In which users will be able to move on unread messages easily. Along with this, users can press and hold the back button to go back to a space chat. Apart from this, you can add forward messages, likes, usernames and profiles to your index.

bug fix – According to Telegram, its developers have fixed all the problems encountered in the apps in January. According to the company, the 8.5 version of Telegram will be able to access the Bethel call, translation and instant views page.

YouTube made this change – Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube has rolled out a new interface for its Android and iOS mobile app Full Screen Player. The new interface will make it easier for users to like, dislike, comment and share videos. In fact, till now YouTube had to be minimized to like, share or comment when windowed full-screen. But now all these work can be done on full-screen window.