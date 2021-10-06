YouTube has released two R. Kelly removed the channel, but made up for the lack of a ban

On federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, R. A week after Kelly’s sentencing, YouTube has removed two of the R&B star’s official video channels, but is not banning his music outright.

Two channels – RKellyTV and the singer’s Vivo account, which hosted his music videos – were removed on Tuesday in what Google-owned YouTube said was an enforcement of the terms of service.

“We can confirm that we have terminated the two channels associated with R Kelly in accordance with our producer responsibility guidelines,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said in a statement.

According to YouTube’s guidelines, it can shut down the channels of people accused of very serious crimes if they have been convicted of the crimes, and if their content is closely related to those crimes.