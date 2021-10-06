YouTube has released two R. Kelly removed the channel, but made up for the lack of a ban
On federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, R. A week after Kelly’s sentencing, YouTube has removed two of the R&B star’s official video channels, but is not banning his music outright.
Two channels – RKellyTV and the singer’s Vivo account, which hosted his music videos – were removed on Tuesday in what Google-owned YouTube said was an enforcement of the terms of service.
“We can confirm that we have terminated the two channels associated with R Kelly in accordance with our producer responsibility guidelines,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said in a statement.
According to YouTube’s guidelines, it can shut down the channels of people accused of very serious crimes if they have been convicted of the crimes, and if their content is closely related to those crimes.
On Tuesday, a news report in Bloomberg cited an internal memo by YouTube’s legal chief Nicole Alston, which said, “Severe action taken by R. Kelly may result in penalties beyond standard enforcement measures due to the potential for widespread harm.” warrants.”
In the past, YouTube has taken down channels from creators like Austin Jones, who popularized a cappella videos and blamed it for sending sexually explicit videos to underage girls in 2019.
YouTube’s stance may be the first significant action taken by a major tech platform to remove Kelly’s content. But it is not a complete ban. Kelly’s music is still permitted on YouTube through user-generated content, such as cover versions of his songs, and on Kelly’s “Subjects” page, which allows streaming of his recordings, while also allowing the streaming of his album artwork. A still image is displayed.
And Kelly’s music is fully available on YouTube Music, a separate streaming platform that competes more directly with audio outlets like Spotify and Apple Music. Last month, Google said that YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have 50 million subscribers, which allows viewers to skip ads on videos.
When asked why Kelly’s music remains available on YouTube Music, and why that platform has different producer responsibility guidelines, a YouTube spokesperson said simply: “Our creator responsibility guidelines apply to channels that are creators. This is in line with how we have implemented our policies in the past.”
The answer may lie in YouTube’s historical roots as a platform for individual creators, who often operate without a corporate intermediary like a record company, and thus retain more direct control over their video channels. But for most major recording artists, such as Kelly, their record companies supply their music videos to YouTube through Vevo, which is jointly owned by Google and the major record companies.
In 2018, Spotify briefly instituted a policy banning the promotion of artists — including Kelly — whose personal conduct was deemed “disgusting.” The policy was rescinded after objections in the music industry that it was ambiguous and heavily affected artists of color.
Since then, little effort has been made to police the material of musicians accused of serious misconduct, to the dismay of many activists. Kelly’s music is widely available on other major streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music, and has been included in hundreds of official playlists on those services. On Spotify, Kelly’s songs have generated an average of nearly five million streams each month as of recently.
