YouTube Isn’t the Music Villain Anymore

This text is a part of the On Tech e-newsletter. You’ll be able to enroll right here to obtain it weekdays.

YouTube has lengthy been the hottest music service in the world. What’s modified is that YouTube isn’t the Darth Vader of the music trade anymore.

For years, some artists and fits at file corporations liked the zillions of clicks that music movies bought on YouTube, however they complained that the web site, owned by Google, didn’t generate sufficient cash for them or didn’t do sufficient to cease rip-offs.

These grievances haven’t gone away totally, however they’ve principally gone quiet. Why? An enormous motive is that YouTube discovered methods to generate sufficient money to make many individuals in the music world glad — or at the very least content material sufficient for now.

The query is whether or not YouTube has achieved an enduring peace or a short lived one. If it persists, YouTube might need achieved one thing that few web corporations have: a comparatively wholesome relationship with a longtime trade that it concurrently helps and disrupts.