YouTube Music 4.34.52 APK for Android – Download



After a long wait, YouTube finally launched a music-only version other than the original video streaming app. At first glance, it’s largely Google Play Music with a fresh coat of paint and music videos. YouTube has been putting in the work to improve upon Google’s previous attempts at music streaming, and it might be closer to accomplish that.

YouTube Music is a state of the art latest Music app. The app allows android users to find the desired music easily. Also, discover the latest hit music. It automatically sends you recommendations and playlists based on your context, taste, and trends happening in your surrounding area. This is a new music streaming service from YouTube. You can add your favorite artists to YouTube music. Also, it provides you official releases of your ideal artists.

Home Screen and Tabs:

YouTube Music is an extremely simple app. When you open it you’ll find a dark theme. There are three tabs: Home, Hotlist, and Library. As you’d expect, this is the place where you will find all of your downloads, saved music, recently played songs, and playlists. Also, you can see everything that you have liked and the artists you have subscribed to. YouTube has kept the same subscribe structure for following an artist that exists on the video version of the service.

Home Tab

The home tab, which is the screen you first see when you open the app. It’s a constantly updated list of music and videos tailored to your taste and to your location. When you first sign up for YouTube Music, it’ll ask you to pick a handful of artists that you like, and the tailoring process will begin. Like most streaming services, as you listen and like or dislike songs, the recommendations will continue to improve. What’s impressive here is how the home screen flawlessly mixes video and audio.

Hotlist and Music Search on YouTube Music

The Hotlist is essentially YouTube’s trending page for music. All hottest tracks and top lists are presented under this tab and it also depends on your region and will give you suggestions according to your location. Thanks to the service’s integration with Google Assistant music search on YouTube is easy. You can search with phrases and hints and results can be surprising. Just type in some lyrics or sentences in the song and it will bring out the desired results.

Audio Quality

Right now, you can’t change the audio quality in YouTube Music. There is no option in the settings menu, so you’re stuck at YouTube Music’s default quality of 128kbps (AAC on mobile, OPUS for web) with a good connection, and 64kbps in poor network conditions. YouTube will add an audio quality selector and a higher bitrate option.

Finding the music:

YouTube Music allows you to find the following easily and efficiently.

Albums

Singles

Live performances

Covers

Remixes

You can search for the song even if you don’t know the name of the song. Simply type in the lyrics or describe the song.

Music Premium feature allows you to listen to music ad-free. Moreover, listen to music even when the screen is locked or when you are using other apps. Music plays uninterrupted. You can also download your favorite music by enabling its offline feature. YouTube music also provides downloading Music Premium free for one month time. During this time listen to music ad-free, with a locked screen, and while using other apps interrupted. After one month the monthly charges are only $9.99 a month.

Considerations:

Some of the users expressed their feelings for YouTube music as

The membership feature ruins the whole concept of it being a “Music App”. Moreover, offline download playlists often malfunction. You have to go back and manually select another song instead of it playing automatically.