YouTube Music to start background listening for free in Canada

YouTube Music is removing one of its most annoying limitations — but only in Canada. Today, YouTube announced that starting November 3, subscribers in Canada will be able to continue listening to their music in the background while performing other tasks on their phones or with the screen off.

Background listening will support both standard ad-supported, personalized radio mixes and any uploaded content you’ve added to your account.

This is the first time YouTube Music has offered the feature to subscribers without requiring a premium subscription to get it. As far as listeners in other countries are expected to get the same feature, for now, YouTube is simply asking “stay tuned for additional information and expansion plans.”

Music lovers rejoice! background listening @Youtube Music app, and be the first to enjoy this new feature from November 3rd! Listen like a radio with your screen off and don’t stop the music! https://t.co/GPwRMcVhp1 — Google Canada (@googlecanada) 4 October 2021

Free background listening is table stake among YouTube Music’s competitors including Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal, and others, so this is one area where YouTube lags behind its competitors. Hopefully this expansion will go ahead as soon as possible.

Even though background playback comes in the free tier, YouTube Music Premium still has other benefits: The offline download is bigger, but you also get to listen without any ads and switch between regular audio and music videos.