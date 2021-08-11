YouTube suspends Rand Paul for a week over a video disputing the effectiveness of masks.

YouTube deleted a video of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky for the second time on Tuesday and suspended it from posting for a week after posting a video challenging the effectiveness of wearing masks in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.

A YouTube spokesperson said the Republican senator’s claims in the three-minute video violated the company’s policy on medical disinformation about Covid-19. Company policy prohibits videos that disseminate a wide variety of misinformation, including “claims that masks do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of Covid-19.”

“We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speakers or political opinions, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context, such as opposing views of local health authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

In the video, Mr. Paul says, “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They do not prevent infection. Later in the video, he adds: “Trying to shape human behavior is not the same as following current science, which tells us that fabric masks don’t work.”