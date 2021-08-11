YouTube suspends Rand Paul for a week over a video disputing the effectiveness of masks.
YouTube deleted a video of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky for the second time on Tuesday and suspended it from posting for a week after posting a video challenging the effectiveness of wearing masks in limiting the spread of the coronavirus.
A YouTube spokesperson said the Republican senator’s claims in the three-minute video violated the company’s policy on medical disinformation about Covid-19. Company policy prohibits videos that disseminate a wide variety of misinformation, including “claims that masks do not play a role in preventing the contraction or transmission of Covid-19.”
“We apply our policies consistently across the platform, regardless of speakers or political opinions, and we make exceptions for videos that have additional context, such as opposing views of local health authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
In the video, Mr. Paul says, “Most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work. They do not prevent infection. Later in the video, he adds: “Trying to shape human behavior is not the same as following current science, which tells us that fabric masks don’t work.”
In fact, the masks work, according to the almost unanimous recommendations of public health experts.
On Tuesday, Twitter suspended Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for seven days after posting that the Food and Drug Administration is not expected to give full approval to the coronavirus vaccines and that the vaccines were “failing.”
On TwitterPaul called his suspension a “badge of honor” and blamed “left-wing morons on YouTube” while logging into an alternative site to watch the video.
In a statement, the senator said private companies had the right to ban it, but YouTube’s decision was “a continuation of their commitment to act closely with the government.”
“I think this kind of censorship is very dangerous, incredibly anti-free speech and really anti-progress in science, which involves skepticism and argumentation to get to the truth,” he said. declared.
Last week, YouTube pulled an eight-minute Newsmax interview from its channel in which the senator said “there is no value” in wearing masks. According to YouTube policy, the company issues a warning for a first offense, and then the one-week suspension is part of its “first shot” response to a second offense.
The warning will be deleted from their account after 90 days if there are no more violations. A second strike within 90 days would result in a two week suspension and the account would be permanently banned after a third strike.
