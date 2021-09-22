YouTube tests video downloads for your desktop browser

YouTube is testing an official way to download videos to your desktop web browser (via Android Police) If you’d like to see if you’re eligible for the trial, which runs until October 19, check out YouTube’s Experimental Features page, which lists the trials available for premium subscribers. I was able to join the trial, but I didn’t have a colleague, which indicates that not everyone is able to try out the feature just yet.

If you are opt-in and on a supported browser (according to Google (“Chrome, Edge, or the latest version of Opera”), when you are watching a video, you will see the option to download the video below Requires player. When you click it, YouTube will download the videos, which you can then view from the Downloads section which is available from the hamburger menu on the left side of the screen. I have no way of downloading the videos and watching them outside my browser. Can’t find the way — Looks like it’s a way to watch YouTube videos offline.

Be aware that this feature may be a bit buggy. Shortly after I selected it for the first time, the videos didn’t download; Their progress will hang at zero percent. But when I tried again a few minutes later, the feature worked as expected.