YouTube TV and NBCUniversal agree on ‘short’ expansion to avoid disappearing channels

After a public standoff earlier this week, YouTube TV and NBCUniversal have agreed a “short” expansion on the streaming service carrying the broadcaster’s multiple channels. That means at least for now, YouTube TV will continue to stream more than a dozen major NBCUniversal-owned channels, including those from the NBC regional sports network. But it also means that the $10 monthly subscription cost of YouTube TV won’t be cheap.

Had the conversation broken down, NBCUniversal programming would have been removed from YouTube TV at midnight ET. “NBCUniversal and YouTube TV have agreed to a small extension while the parties continue to negotiate,” a spokesperson for NBCUniversal told Reuters. Etiquette And Vulture. “NBCUniversal won’t be dark tonight on YouTube TV at midnight.”

YouTube said in a blog post earlier this week that it would cut its monthly subscription cost from $65 per month to $55 per month if the companies failed to reach an agreement about carriage With less comparably priced live TV streaming services like Hulu. Fubo TV. But it would mean that YouTube TV users would lose more than a dozen NBC channels, including:

NBC

Praise

CNBC

I!

golf channel

msnbc

oxygen

Sify

telemundo

Olympic Channel

Universal Kids

universe

USA Network

As well as regional sports networks which include:

NBC Sports Bay Area

NBC Sports Boston

NBC Sports California

NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC Sports Washington

cut

According to NBCUniversal, the standoff over carriage — which has become very common in the streaming wars, especially when it comes to regional sports programming — involves the demand for an NBCUniversal source close to what is described as a fair rate related to market conditions. . . Meanwhile, a YouTube spokesperson said the company was negotiating terms it deems appropriate based on industry standards and the size of its service. The spokesperson also said that NBCUniversal asked YouTube TV to bundle Peacock, which the spokesperson claimed would require users to pay twice for the same content.

YouTube said earlier this week that users looking for NBCUniversal-owned programming can head over to NBCUniversal’s own flagship streaming service, Peacock, to access its NBC programming. Peacock’s premium tier costs $5 per month, which means YouTube TV users will be saving a few bucks. But they have to use two separate apps to stream the content available in a single, dedicated live TV service.