YouTube TV restores Disney, ESPN access following outage

13 seconds ago
YouTube TV started restoring access to Disney content material after a dispute between the businesses led to an interruption of service over the weekend.

YouTube advised viewers Sunday they had been restoring service so prospects may as soon as once more watch networks supplied by Disney equivalent to ESPN, FX, Nationwide Geographic, and native ABC stations.

YOUTUBE TV LOSES DISNEY CHANNELS INCLUDING ESPN IN STANDOFF

Throughout the outage, viewers misplaced access to all stay Disney content material together with recordings they’d saved to their libraries.

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file picture reveals the YouTube TV emblem on the YouTube Area LA in Los Angeles.  (AP Picture/Reed Saxon, File)
(AP Picture/Reed Saxon, File)

The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the businesses, which expired late Friday. YouTube had needed Disney to cost the corporate the identical charge to hold its content material that it charged different TV suppliers of comparable dimension. The businesses reached settlement Sunday.

YouTube apologized for the disruption and stated it might present a $15 credit score to impacted prospects.

