YouTuber Boogie2988 gets issued an arrest warrant, says he will “do the right thing”

Numerous sources personal presently prompt that YouTuber Steven “Boogie2988” Williams has a warrant towards him for “aggravated assault.”

Assist in September 2020, banned YouTuber Frank Downside confirmed up at Boogie2988’s house. Frank had been banned from YouTube for posting mumble materials that was once concept to be harassing in nature.

Nonetheless, the YouTuber blamed Boogie2988 for his ban, after which Boogie2988 claimed that Frank had begun stalking him. Frank Downside ended up going to his house, which resulted in Boogie2988 allegedly firing a warning shot.

Now, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem has reported {that a} warrant has been issued for Boogie2988’s arrest for “aggravated assault.” Keemstar furthermore talked about that Boogie2988 is planning to flip himself in on “Wednesday.”

As will seemingly be seen under, Keemstar posted a variety of tweets about the incident when it occurred in September 2020. He furthermore posted a listing of Boogie2988 pointing a gun at Frank Downside. The YouTuber later claimed that he most troublesome fired a “warning shot” in the air and that Frank confirmed up at his house uninvited and threatened him.

Frank Downside had himself posted {a photograph} claiming that he was once in Boogie2988’s city when the incident occurred. Frank Downside was once banned from YouTube as his mumble materials recurrently infringed on “harassing” random other people in public. The two YouTubers had been in an interview with Keemstar as correctly.

Boogie2988 ended up threatening Downside, as he claimed that he had “self-defence” rights if Downside entered his property – one factor he threatened to realize again and again. Keemstar later reported that police had been investigating the incident. Now, it appears to be like as if the investigation is total.

Boogie2988 or Steven Williams has been listed underneath the “warrants” a part of the Washington County, Arkansas’s sheriff’s division on-line web page. The warrant was once issued on seventh Might effectively merely 2021 and is derived with a bond of $5000. The knowledge was once once more reported by Keemstar, who posted the subsequent tweets about Boogie2988’s arrest warrant.

As will seemingly be seen, Keemstar furthermore posted a listing of the arrest warrant and talked about that Boogie2988 is planning to flip himself in on Wednesday. On the varied hand, Boogie2988 himself posted about the warrant and talked about that he’ll be doing the “glorious factor.” He furthermore talked about that he’ll be logging off his social media accounts for a few days.

Whereas the YouTuber has claimed that he’ll attain all the items by the “book” and is planning to flip himself in, further diminutive print about the subject are anticipated to emerge in the impending days.

