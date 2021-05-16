YouTuber Jake Paul being investigated for driving on protected Puerto Rico beach



Officers in Puerto Rico are reportedly investigating an incident involving YouTube star Jake Paul, after he was seen in a now-deleted video driving in a car on a beach that’s a nesting space for turtles this time of 12 months, the New York Submit reported.

“I’ve ordered an investigation to find out the circumstances surrounding using two motor automobiles on seashores which might be introduced to be in Puerto Rico,” secretary of pure and environmental assets Rafael Marchargo mentioned in an announcement (h/t TMZ). “Some media have revealed as we speak a video of the influencer Jake Paul in a motorized vehicle on the beach, an exercise that’s prohibited, aside from legislation enforcement companies.

“Though the video doesn’t set up the place or when it was carried out, the DNER reminds residents that this sort of exercise is prohibited by legislation to guard the setting and the species that may nest or stay on the seashores. Those that violate the legislation face fines and different penalties, if relevant.”

The back-and-forth between social media influencers searching for the proper outside photograph or video, and environmentalists who fret that the quantity of consideration isn’t good for the pure world has gone on for years. Some fashionable vacationer spots have tried to steer influencers to not geotag their photographs, lest followers attempt to recreate their photographs and trample fragile ecosystems.

That doesn’t seem like the case with Paul in Puerto Rico; in line with TMZ, Paul wasn’t conscious of the nesting turtles and deliberate to cooperate with authorities.

Paul and his brother Logan, who some media retailers reported might have been in one of many automobiles within the video, are well-known for performing rule-defying stunts of their movies; Logan was broadly criticized and later apologized for, a video the place he confirmed the physique of a person who had died by suicide. Jake participated within the Chook Field problem of 2019, strolling round blindfolded for 24 hours whereas on video, which later prompted YouTube to bar creators from exhibiting “harmful challenges and pranks” of their movies. And final 12 months, police in Scottsdale, Arizona charged Jake Paul with prison trespass and illegal meeting when he was seen on video at a mall that was looted throughout a wave of protests over the dying of George Floyd. These expenses had been later dropped.