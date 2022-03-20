YouTubers help find body of Pennsylvania man missing for nearly 20 years



A YouTube group has reportedly helped find the body of a Pennsylvania man who has been missing for nearly 20 years.

“This is my brother,” Stephen Amabile, the victim’s brother, told the Philadelphia Inquirer when the body was found in the water in a car on Saturday. “They found him.”

The victim’s brother said a family member contacted a group called Adventure with Purpose, which led to Saturday’s discovery.

Adventures With Purpose runs a YouTube channel with over 2 million subscribers and is famous for its ability to resolve missing-person cases in the water body. They discovered a car believed to belong to James Amable at Derby’s Cricket in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening.

Stephen Amabile told the Philadelphia Inquirer, “I’ve gotten into the habit of not expecting anything and I’ve tuneed a lot.” “But it didn’t take them long to realize there was an SUV.”

James Amabil first disappeared on December 4, 2003. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, her brother described her as “a family man, devoted to her two daughters.”

James was reportedly on his way to pick up his daughters from the babysitter when he called and told her he was late but had never heard or seen anything from her. Stephen Amable believes his brother fell into diabetic shock before driving into the water.

The plate number of the vehicle “matched that of the missing person since December 2003,” police said. The Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office will continue to investigate the remnants.