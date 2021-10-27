YRKKH: Felt like I was parting – Shivangi Joshi said leaving ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, had become sad two days ago

The track ‘Karthik-Seerat/Naira’ of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is over. Shivangi Joshi, who has been playing the character of Naira for the last 6 years, when it came time to leave the show, she became so emotional that she got depressed two days ago. At the same time, the producers of YRKKH also became very emotional about Shivangi Joshi leaving the show. In such a situation, show producer Rajan Shahi cried in front of his team and crew members. Now in Yeh Rishta, Seerat has also come to an end and the story of Kartik-Seerat-Naira’s daughter and son (Aarohi, Akshara and Kairav) is all set to follow the track.

Shivangi told Hal-e-Dil: Shivangi, who played the character of Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, wrote an emotional note to the show and the show makers on leaving the show. During this, getting emotional, Shivangi said that she felt as if she was going away.

The actress wrote- ‘This is happening for the first time when I am writing and speaking my mind. My tears are flowing. There comes a time in life when you meet new people. After that he settles in your heart. That moment came in my life in the year 2016, when I stepped on the sets of Yeh Rishta. I never thought that the YRKKH set would become my second home. Those people whom I did not even know will become my family.

Shivangi further wrote- ‘I am associated with ‘Yeh Rishta ..’ for almost 6 years, I feel very proud. This show was not my life, my home, where I laughed, cried, joked a lot, danced randomly. Experiment with fresh new looks and create weird weird looks. The director was scolded, there were also compliments. When I was there two days back, it felt like I was going to bid farewell.

Shivangi credited her successful journey to her producer-director Rajan Shahi and said- ‘Thank you Rajan sir for giving me a chance, thank you for trusting me so much.’ Seeing this emotional post of Shivangi, the fans were also seen getting very emotional. At the same time, Naira fans were seen saying ‘Shivangi is the best’.

How was Shivangi Joshi’s last day on the sets: Shivangi Joshi was given farewell on the sets of ‘Yeh Rishta’, cake cutting was done. During this Shivangi became very emotional. Many pictures of Shivangi’s farewell have surfaced from the sets of YRKKH which are being shared a lot by Shivangi and Mohsin fans. Rajan Shahi himself has shared some pictures of the time of cake cutting from the set. Shivangi is seen with wet eyes in these pictures.