YRKKH: Mahima’s new trick, offers to Akshu to bring Abhimanyu and Akshara closer; big twist

YRKKH: Earlier in the show it was shown that Abhimanyu suddenly comes to the Goenka family and tells them to accept this relationship by giving a coconut and a quarter of a rupee.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Plus’s bang show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ remains ahead in the TRP race these days. The famous show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ is being liked a lot among people these days for its twists and turns. A very interesting twist has come in the story at this time. Currently, it is being shown in the show that where the Goenka family has agreed for Aarohi’s relationship. It is because of his mother that Abhimanyu has taken this step.

At the same time, Akshara is in deep shock due to this. But for the sake of Akshara family and Aarohi, she is once again silent and is busy with the wedding preparations. However, Abhi’s Tai ji i.e. Mahima Birla does not like this step of Abhimanyu. Because Mahima does not want Aarohi to become the daughter-in-law of the Birla family and take charge of the hospital.

But the real twist in the story will now come when Abhi’s tai ji i.e. Mahima Birla will not like the fact that Aarohi becomes the daughter-in-law of the Birla family. Mahima does not want a qualified doctor like Aarohi to take over the reins of Birla Hospital. In such a situation, Mahima is feeling insecure. Now a plan has come in Mahima’s mind regarding this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain (@yerishtakyakehlatahain)

At the same time, another interesting twist is about to come in the show. Mahima is going to play a new trick to bring Akshara and Abhimanyu closer. Where the Goenka family has gone for dinner at Birla House. In fact, in the midst of dinner, Mahima will offer Akshara to join Birla Hospital. On the other hand, Abhimanyu does not want Akshara to join Birla Hospital. (Also Read – YRKKH: Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s alliance will break, Mahima will support Akshara; Big Twist)

Abhi will also warn Akshara about this. In such a situation, it is going to be very interesting to see whether Akshara will join Birla Hospital after Abhimanyu’s warning? Will Abhimanyu and Aarohi’s ‘gathbandhan’ break? At the same time, what will be the new trick to break the relationship between Mahima, Aarohi and Abhimanyu? This is going to be quite interesting to see. (Also read – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Kshiti Jog’s father is a famous actor, not married again after divorce)

Let us tell you that earlier it was shown in the show that Abhimanyu does not even look at Akshara after stepping into the Goenka family and says, “We have brought a relationship for your daughter Aarohi.” Hearing her, Kairav ​​says, “What is the relationship in which there is no love?” Replying to him, Abhimanyu says, “It is an arranged marriage, there should be more desire to be together than love. Give me the coconut of Shagun in my hand and make the relationship firm.”