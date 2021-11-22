YRKKH: Will Akshara express her love in front of Birla family? Abhimanyu’s dream will be broken, will take a big step in anger

The story has taken a new turn in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the coming episodes, Akshara is going to play with Abhimanyu’s heart. That is, Abhimanyu’s heart is going to be badly broken, because Akshara has said in front of everyone that she does not love Abhimanyu. Actually, Akshara is keeping distance from Abhi for the happiness of her sister. In such a situation, she is making Abhi realize that whatever love he felt was due to misunderstanding. However, Akshara also loves Abhi very much.

It will be shown in the show that Abhi will tell his father that now Akshara will come in front of the Birla family and tell the truth to all of you. Abhi will get out of his bike in conference and bring Akshara back. Akshara will come to the Birla family with a big smile on her face. Birla family will be happy to see Akshara. But not everyone would know that in no time Akshara will break Abhi’s heart again and will hurt the feelings of the Birla family.

When Akshara will be questioned about Abhi, Akshara will categorically refuse and will say that she does not love Abhi. Abhi will get shocked hearing this. Before this a sequence will come in which Abhi will dream that Akshara is expressing her love in front of all the family members. But Abhi’s dream will be shattered when Akshara ruthlessly tells that she does not love Abhi.

Now what will happen next? Abhi will not be able to tolerate this further. He will tell Akshara that I know you are lying. In such a situation, Abhi will get angry with himself. Abhi will be completely broken and will first get angry at Akshara and then part ways. But after this a big twist will come in the story.

There are bound to be some tricks in the story, where once again two sisters will stand face to face and Akshara will be seen crying again. At the same time, Abhi will bring Akshara to this point and will force her to say that Akshara is very much in love with Abhimanyu.

The post YRKKH: Will Akshara express her love in front of Birla family? Abhimanyu’s dream will be broken, he will take a big step in anger appeared first on Jansatta.

#YRKKH #Akshara #express #love #front #Birla #family #Abhimanyus #dream #broken #big #step #anger