YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021 Apply Online, Registration, Status

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken the action to help 23 lakh beneficiaries and propelled the YSR Cheyutha Scheme to help families confronting money-related issues. Through YSR Cheyutha Yojana, the state government will work & help towards opening some job opportunities to women groups inside the state. Beneath the Jagananna Cheyutha plot, the government focuses to supply money-related help of ₹ 18,750 per year for the successive 4 years. Through the scheme, the Andhra Pradesh government will offer assistance to extend the rate of women strengthening within the state and give a few benefits to women.

Check all the points of interest about the YSR Cheyutha Scheme including qualification, payment status, benefits, YSR Cheyutha application process, and a lot more.

YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021: About

In another step towards women strengthening, YSR Cheyutha Yojana has been launched by Chief Serve YRS Jagan Mohan Reddy. 23 lakh ladies of Andhra Pradesh are getting to get the advantage of this scheme. Under this plot, an add-up to the sum of Rs 75,000 will be paid to each qualified beneficiary in four years out of fear of Rs 18,750 per year. Its advantage will be given to all those ladies who come from SC, ST, OBC communities and whose age is between 45 and 60 years. This scheme is one of the very commendable steps taken by the government for ladies having a place in the minority community.

The government will spend Rs 17,000 crore on this scheme. The government will give money-related help to engage women having a place in the lower class. This sum will be straightforwardly transferred to the women’s bank account for four years. The chief serve of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday 22 June 2021 has deposited the budgetary help of roughly Rs. 4339.39 crores into the bank account of 23 lakh beneficiaries at the office.

The YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the YSR scheme, one must need to keep these points (given below) in mind before applying. So the following are the points:

The age of the applicant ought to be 45 to 60 years for this scheme.

If there’s government work in your family, at that point you cannot apply.

Even in case you’ve got more than 3 sections of land, you cannot apply for this scheme.

The lady who needs to apply must have a yearly salary of Rs.12, 000/-.

You must have a permanent home in Andhra Pradesh; at that point as it were you’ll apply and also, only women can apply for this scheme.

Only those women who have a place in SC/ST/BC category can apply.

Even on the off chance that you have got a 4 wheeler vehicle, you cannot apply for this scheme.

The YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021: Documents required

The documents required while applying for this scheme are as follows:

Address Proof – The candidate women ought to attach their address proof where she lives, amid the application form filling.

Caste Certificate – The candidate ladies require their caste certificate, agreeing to this scheme, the ladies of backward caste are aiming to get the advantage.

Age Verification – Candidate ladies have to be attaching their age confirmation, as it were for women who are between the ages of 45-60 years old.

Aadhaar Card – The applicant women have to attach their Aadhaar card as their Unique Identity. And it is additionally a basic and most vital document.

Passbook Details – The candidate women ought to attach their passbook details of that account in which she needs the pension sum to be credited.

Photograph – The candidate women ought to attach their recent passport-size photo filling the application form.

Domicile Certificate – It is obligatory to attach a domicile or residential certificate of the state.

Mobile Number – The candidate women have to mention her number

The YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021: Benefits

The following are the benefits for the woman’s applying under the YSR scheme:

You’ll be given Rs.75, 000/- for 4 years in 4 installments through this scheme.

The important point one needs to know is that ladies will profit significantly through this scheme.

Every year Rs.19, 000/- will be given to ladies within the age bunch of 45-60 by the state government.

Pensions are given by the government to the women of Andhra Pradesh.

Applying to this portal is additionally exceptionally simple and it is completely free.

You will not get to pay any kind of charge to apply.

Women of the SC / ST / BS category get a part of benefits from this.

How to apply online for the YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021?

To apply online, to begin with, go to the official website. The link is- http://navasakam.ap.gov.in/. After simply, have to be a tap on “Apply Now” on the home page. After clicking, the application form will open on the other page. You need to fill all the details asked within the form exactly right, like name, father/husband name, Date of birth, sex, caste, and all other data will need to be filled. After filling in the points of interest, you may have to be giving all the documents. Then you’ve got to press on submit and your application will be completed.

How to check the status online in the YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021?

To check this list, you have got to first go to the online portal. Then you have got to click on the home page “Search Now“. After clicking, the next page will open before you. On the following page, the district-wise list will open on your screen. You got to select your district and click on it. After that, the list of your area will be open, in that you simply got to look for your name. After looking you’ve got to choose your name and all your points of interest will be open on your screen.

FAQs related to the YSR Cheyutha Scheme 2021

Who all can apply for this scheme? Only women who are from Andhra Pradesh can apply for this scheme

Are there any fees for registration or something to apply under this scheme? No, there are no fees charged or to be paid while applying for this scheme

What is the main benefit for the applicants from this scheme? The women’s who apply for this scheme has the main benefit is that they will be given 75,000 Rs in 4 installment’s