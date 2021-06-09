YSR Housing Scheme 2021: Application Form, Beneficiary List

YSR Housing Scheme 2021: Application Kind, Beneficiary List



YSR Housing Scheme 2021: Application Kind, Beneficiary List

AP YSR Housing Scheme Apply On-line | YSR EWS Housing Scheme Application Kind, Beneficiary List | YSR Pedalandariki Illu Housing Scheme Flat Distribution & Standing

YSR Housing Scheme 2021 has been introduced for the residents of the Andhra Pradesh state by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy authorities. candidates who want to apply for the scheme to seize the good thing about the scheme have to know in regards to the scheme intimately. Right here on this web page, it’s possible you’ll seize all of the scheme associated info corresponding to eligibility standards, the process to use for the scheme, beneficiary checklist and far different related info.

YSR Housing Distribution

Beneath the primary section of the YSR housing scheme, the Authorities of Andhra Pradesh has acquired 68.361 acres of land. This land is of the worth of Rs 23,535 crores. Round 16 lakh homes had been constructed and every home price Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 28,800 crore was spent on the scheme. Now the development of the second section of the YSR housing scheme has began from twenty fifth December 2020 and in 3 years round 28.30 lakh homes might be constructed below the second section of YSR housing Scheme. 30,75,755 homes might be distributed to ladies beneficiaries of the state. And the development of 15,60,000 homes might be initiated on 25 December 2020.

Building of 15.6 Lakh Homes Initiated

YSR housing scheme has been launched so as to present homes to poor households of Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched this scheme. By the implementation of this scheme, the poor residents of the state can dwell the dream of proudly owning a home. Beneath this scheme, homes will present to all of the eligible residents of the state by 2023. Almost 15.6 lakh homes might be constructed below this scheme within the first section. The federal government goes to spend Rs 28084 crore on constructing 15.6 lakh homes. On third June 2021 chief minister of Andhra Pradesh himself laid the inspiration of housing colonies in digital mode from his camp workplace. On this event, the Chief Minister has additionally spoken to the beneficiaries.

వైయస్ఆర్-జగనన్న కాలనీల్లో తొలిదశ గృహ నిర్మాణ పనులను సీఎం వైయస్ జగన్ ప్రారంభించారు. తొలిదశలో రూ.28,084 కోట్లతో 15.60 లక్షల ఇళ్లను ప్రభుత్వం నిర్మించనుంది. రాష్ట్రంలో ఇళ్లు లేని పేదవారు ఉండకూడదన్న లక్ష్యంతో 2 దశల్లో 31 లక్షల ఇళ్ల నిర్మాణానికి శ్రీ కారం చుట్టామని సీఎం పేర్కొన్నారు. pic.twitter.com/aA4OQr3f6o — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 3, 2021

30 Classes of Craftsmen Will Get Employment

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has additionally highlighted the truth that for constructing these housing colonies 30 classes of craftsmen like carpenters, masons, painters, plumbers, and so forth will get employment. Almost 21 crore days of labour might be generated below the YSR housing scheme. A brand new joint collector publish can even be created in every district that can monitor the implementation of YSR housing scheme. It has been estimated that round 15.6 lakh homes might be accomplished by June 2022 in 175 meeting constituencies. The federal government is planning to construct one other 12.70 lakh homes within the second section by 2023 which can price round Rs 22860 crores.

Rs 34000 Crores To Be Spent On Infrastructure

Aside from that the federal government goes to spend 34000 crores so as to create the infrastructure in these housing colonies which incorporates roads, electrical energy, lighting, ingesting water, drainage, and so forth. Until now round 31 lakh housing websites have distributed to the poor. One in 4 households within the state will profit from the housing scheme. The Chief Minister additionally highlighted the truth that almost 4 new districts with New housing colonies might be created by this scheme and round 1.2 crore individuals from 31 lakh households will get residence.

Services Out there Beneath YSR Housing Scheme

The federal government can be going to provide two tube lights, 4 bulbs, an overhead water storage tank, two followers, and 20 tonnes of sand freed from price to each unit of housing. The infrastructural amenities in these colonies might be top-class. In these colonies, Anganwadi facilities, libraries, parks, colleges, markets, and so forth can even be constructed. All these individuals who wish to take good thing about the YSR housing scheme can apply on the nearest village or ward secretariat. After making use of the beneficiary will get the good thing about this scheme inside 90 days of utility.

YSR Housing Scheme Structure Unveiled

On thirtieth December 2020, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy has unveiled the structure of Gunkalam colony. That is the most important home web site structure within the state below YSR Housing Scheme into the world of 397 acres having 12301 plots. The chief minister has additionally informed the officers that this Gunkalam structure will develop into the Nagar Panchayat after the work for building of homes might be accomplished. On this structure, all the essential facilities like roads, ingesting water, electrical energy, academic amenities, hospitals, police stations, parks, libraries, RBKs, well being clinics, banks and so forth might be current. He additionally stated that below the YSR housing scheme not simply homes however cities for the long run will assemble.

Within the Gunkalam space the market worth of the plot might be Rs 3 lakh and after the development is accomplished the market value will enhance to Rs 6 to 7 lakh.

These homes will give to the beneficiaries freed from price. Beneath the YSR Housing scheme round 30.75 lakh, beneficiaries have recognized all through the state and 28.30 lakh homes will assemble in two phases below YSR Housing Scheme.

Round 2.62 lakh TIDCO flats can even assemble. Out of 28.30 lakh homes, 15.60 lakh homes will assemble within the first section for which 7 thousand crores will spend and the remaining 12.70 lakh homes might be constructed within the subsequent yr.

Key factors of the Scheme 2021

Identify of Scheme YSR Housing Scheme Division Andhra Pradesh state housing company Launched by Chief

Minister Mr. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Introduced

by Mr. B. Rajendranath Redd Launched date twelfth July 2019 Beneficiary Citizen of Andhra Pradesh Mode of Application On-line/Offline Class State Authorities Scheme Official web site https://apgovhousing.apcfss.in/index.jsp

YSR Housing Scheme Availability Of Fundamental Facilities

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the mega Housing packages at his camp workplace at Tadepalli. He instructed the officers that the YSR Jagananna colonies a lot resemble mannequin colonies and shouldn’t appear like slums. All the essential facilities together with underground drainage and library amenities needs to be out there within the colonies. The officers are additionally instructed to offer materials for building like cement and metal to fifteen lakh beneficiaries at backed charges. Motion Plan also needs to be ready by the officers so as to launch funds in a well timed method for the development of homes. Within the first section, round 15 lakh homes might be constructed. For all of the beneficiaries who selected to construct their very own home, the fabric might be out there to them at a backed charge and each home might be geotagged.

Sanitation And Library Services To Be Out there In Colonies

The officers are instructed to revisit each structure and make sure that the colonies are being constructed in an exquisite method with the current surroundings. Underground drainage might be arrange within the colonies and building of roads can even happen. For each inhabitants of 2000 within the new colonies, Anganwadis might be out there and a library for 1500 to 5000 households can even be out there. The officers are additionally instructed to present precedence to parks. All one of the best practices should observe within the colonies so as to preserve sanitation and hygiene. Within the parks, these bushes ought to plant which enhance individuals’s well being. Until the time the colonies are being constructed the marking for planting bushes needs to be executed.

Progress of YSR housing Scheme Until Now

As you all know that below the YSR housing scheme homes will present freed from price to the poor residents of Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy has informed the officers that the home web site Patta distribution below this scheme was accomplished in 9,668 and the distribution of homes has been prolonged until January 20, 2021. Round 39% of homes have been distributed all through the state until now. 17000 YSR Jagananna colonies have been accomplished and the remainder of them might be accomplished as quickly as potential. The Chief Minister has additionally directed the officers to resolve the home web site distribution instances as quickly as potential.

The state authorities has promised to permit the home below YSR Housing Scheme inside 90 days to all of the eligible beneficiaries and this checklist might be displayed within the village/ward secretariat. The officers have directed to finish all of the formalities throughout the time restrict.

Comparability of YSR housing scheme with TIDCO

The earlier authorities has left a debt of Rs 3200 crore. The present authorities of Andhra Pradesh has cleared a debt of Rs 1200 crore out of this 3200 crore and the federal government is anticipating to clear the remaining debt quickly in two phases. Beneath the TIDCO scheme, 2,62,216 homes are below building out of which 1,43,600 homes are of 300 sq. ft, 44,300 homes are of 365 sq. ft and 74,300 homes are of 430 sq. ft. A sale settlement will distribute to 2.60 lakh TIDCO homes. From December 23, 2020, a week-long marketing campaign might be began by the Andhra Pradesh authorities. Beneath this marketing campaign, the beneficiaries of TIDCO homes will ask to select from Chandrababu’s or Jagan’s housing scheme.

The volunteers below this marketing campaign will clarify each the schemes to the beneficiaries and can take their opinion. On twenty fifth December 2020, the federal government goes to allocate 300 sq. ft homes to all of the beneficiaries by paying simply Re 1 by the settlement of sale.

YSR Housing Scheme Power Environment friendly Homes

The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy goes to inaugurate a mannequin home at Komaragiri village. The homes distributed below YSR housing scheme might be power environment friendly. These homes are being in-built help of BEE and SWISS confederation and below the help of APSECM. Beneath YSR Housing Scheme progressive indo-swiss power environment friendly and thermally comfy expertise constructing designs might be current in homes. This expertise goes to cut back the temperature by 2 to 4 levels. This expertise can even guarantee 20% electrical energy financial savings and also will promote a protected and wholesome surroundings. The homes constructed below YSR housing scheme can have sufficient first rate lodging with primary facilities which is in the end going to enhance the standard of residing.

Finances Sanction For Housing Scheme

On sixteenth June 2020 Tuesday Finance Minister B Rajendra Nath Reddy, Authorities of Andhra Pradesh has formally launched the funds of the state for the monetary yr 2020-2021. On this state funds, main highlights had been the allocation of the fund for the twenty-one welfare schemes run on the identify of Late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to offer monetary assist to the needy individuals. Regardless of the COVID crises and poor monetary situation YSR authorities given precedence to the welfare schemes. This yr authorities has sanctioned Rs 3,691.79 crore for the housing sector.

Purposes For Sensible City Scheme

The Authorities of Andhra Pradesh has began a Jagananna good city scheme for the center class and low-income communities. Beneath this scheme, house house might be supplied to the beneficiary inside 5 km of the Municipal Company. The homes below this good city scheme can have all of the amenities. These individuals who have an annual earnings between 3 lac to 18 lac can apply for this scheme. The Authorities staff may also apply below this scheme. By way of this scheme homes from 150 sq. yards to 240 sq. yards might be supplied in line with the annual earnings of the beneficiary. The demand survey might be performed so as to know the demand among the many beneficiaries.

This demand survey will conduct on 6 June 2021 and 17 June 2021. Now the center class and low-income group individuals can fulfill their dream of getting their very own homes. Candidates from all around the state can apply below this scheme.

Services Supplied Beneath Sensible City Scheme

Water provide

Overhead tank

Photo voltaic panel

Plantation

Electrical substation

Neighborhood corridor

Faculty buildings

Hospitals

Procuring centres

Play house for youngsters

Strolling monitor

Market

Anganbadi centre

Ward Secretariat

Financial institution

Road lightning

Drainage system

Broad roads

Parks

All different primary facilities

Eligibility Standards Of Sensible City Scheme

Applicant have to be everlasting resident of Andhra Pradesh

These people who’re having annual earnings from 3 lakh to 18 lakh can apply below the scheme

Applicant having annual earnings from 3 lakh to six lakh are eligible for 150 sq. yard plot

These candidates who’re having annual earnings from 6 lakh to 12 lakh are eligible for 200 sq. yard plot

Applicant having annual earnings from 12 lakh to 18 lakh are eligible for 240 sq. yard plot

Options of Sensible City Scheme

Beneath the good city, scheme plots might be supplied to middle-income group residents and low-income group residents of Andhra Pradesh who will not be having their very own home

Beneath this scheme, Authorities staff may also apply

By way of this scheme plot space from 150 sq. yards to 240 sq. yards might be supplied in line with the annual earnings of the applicant

With the intention to get the good thing about this scheme the annual earnings of the applicant needs to be between 3 lakh to 18 lakhs

All the essential facilities might be supplied below this scheme

The municipal company might be out there inside 5 kilometres of those city areas

In Ongole municipal company areas like Koppolu, mukthinuthalapadu, mangamur, donka highway are included within the good city checklist

A requirement survey will conduct so as to entry the demand of the good city available in the market

After the completion of the demand survey utility process will begin

Candidates from all around the state can apply below this scheme

YSR Pedalandariki Illu Housing Scheme

On 25 December 2020, the Authorities of Andhra Pradesh will launch YSR Pedalandariki Illu Housing Scheme. Beneath this scheme, homes will allocate to the beneficiaries. Based on the sources these homes will give freed from price to the beneficiaries. Beneath YSR Pedalandariki Illu Housing Scheme round 30.6 lakh, beneficiaries have been recognized throughout the state. For the litigation free space, the paperwork totally free housing websites will distribute to the beneficiaries. The chief minister of Andhra Pradesh YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the district collectors to finish the preparatory work and distribute the housing websites. On sure websites, there are keep orders issued by the Excessive courtroom. The chief minister has additionally instructed officers to take steps to vacate the keep order.

Flat Distribution below Pedalandariki Illu Housing

There might be two phases of this scheme. Beneath the primary section of YSR Pedalandariki Illu Housing Scheme, the development will start from twenty fifth December 2020 and is predicted to proceed until June 2022. Beneath the second section, YSR Pedalandariki Illu Housing Scheme building might be carried out until June 2023. In YSR Pedalandariki Illu Housing Scheme’s first section round 15.1 lac homes might be constructed and within the second section, round 13 lakh homes will assemble. Expenditure on the development of a single home might be Rs 1.80 lakh and these homes might be given to the beneficiaries freed from price. By way of this scheme, the state’s financial system will enhance and the scheme can even create employment alternatives.

AP YSR EWS Housing Scheme 2021

Chief Minister Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy on 12th July 2019 has launched YSR Housing Scheme 2021 with the goal to offer home to the poor individuals of the state not in a position to afford to construct their very own home as per his promise made in the course of the election marketing campaign. This scheme is without doubt one of the main 9 guarantees made by Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy. The scheme is known as on his father identify YS Rajshekhara Reddy. This scheme is named NTR housing scheme beforehand. The scheme was introduced in the course of the first State Finances by Finance Minister Mr B. Rajendranath Reddy. This housing scheme is very for EWS/ MIG/ LIG class peoples of the state. On this scheme state authorities goes to manage YSR Financial Weaker Sections Housing Scheme, PMAY- YSR (City) scheme and PMAY- YSR (Gramin) scheme.

YSR EWS (Economically Weaker

Sections) Housing Scheme

YSR EWS Housing scheme is a state authorities initiative for Financial weaker part class Citizen of Andhra Pradesh. State Authorities goes to offer pucca home to all of the beneficiaries and for this function, Rs.1280 crore has allotted below the state Finances.

YSR City Housing Scheme (PMAY)

PMAY – YSR city housing is a joint initiative of state and central authorities to offer pucca home to everybody within the state who belong to the poor, middle-income part and lower-income teams. This scheme’s foremost goal is to develop the city space of the state earlier than 2022. For profitable implementation of the scheme central authorities of India has sanctioned Rs. 5000 crore and State authorities allotted Rs. 1000/- crore.

PMAY- YSR

Gramin Housing Scheme

PMAY-YSR Gramin Housing scheme is to develop the agricultural space of the state. As per this scheme, the state authorities and central authorities will make a joint effort for the event of the agricultural space.

Eligibility Standards

To use for the scheme applicant have to be a everlasting

resident of the state, not has their very own home or land and APL/ BPL ration card

together with caste certificates.

Doc Required

Aadhaar Card

Handle Proof

Financial institution Account Passbook

Domicile certificates

Revenue Certificates

Cell Quantity

{Photograph}

Amma Vodi Scheme

Process To Apply On-line YSR Housing Scheme 2021

Now on the official web site, you’ll get the Registration/Login Choice.

Click on on these choices after which fill in all of the required particulars within the utility type fastidiously.

Add all of the required paperwork.

Verify as soon as the appliance type earlier than submitting the appliance type.

Now within the final of the submission of the shape click on on the submit button.

Take the print of the YSR Housing Scheme Application Kind and hold it protected for future use.

YSR Housing Scheme Closing List

As you all know that below the YSR housing scheme the Authorities of Andhra Pradesh has determined to distribute free homes on Ugadi. All these residents of Andhra Pradesh who’re eligible to use for this scheme should go to the official web site or apply from there. The federal government of Andhra Pradesh goes to launch the ultimate choice checklist below the YSR housing scheme. All these individuals whose identify will seem on this checklist will get homes within the first slot. These individuals who’ve nonetheless not utilized for this scheme can apply and get the profit.

The Beneficiary Who desires to examine there identify in housing scheme firstly they should go to on the official web site.

On the official web site of YSR Housing, you’ll get Closing Beneficiary List Choice.

Choice. Click on on this feature and enter all of the required particulars fastidiously.

Now after making use of all of the process the beneficiary checklist will seem in entrance of you.

YSR Housing Scheme Beneficiary Search

To examine your identify within the beneficiary checklist it’s important to rush to the official web site of the Andhra Pradesh state housing company

of the Andhra Pradesh state housing company On the house web page, click on on Beneficiary Search

After that, a brand new web page will open in entrance of you the place it’s important to both enter your beneficiary id or UID or ration card quantity

Now it’s important to click on on search

The Beneficiary Standing might be in your laptop display screen.

Process To Login On The Portal

Go to the official web site of Andhra Pradesh state housing Company

of Andhra Pradesh state housing Company The House web page will open earlier than you

The one homepage it’s important to click on on check in.

A brand new web page will open earlier than you the place it’s important to enter username, password and captcha code

After that, it’s important to click on on the login

District Smart List of Distributed Homes Beneath YSR Housing

Srikakulam 140304 Vizianagram 136505 Visakhapatnam 286615 East Godavari 327929 West Godavari 225862 Krishna 274649 Guntur 326737 Prakasam 147243 SPSR Nellore 150735 Chittor 238209 YSR Kadapa 167239 Ananthapuramu 217324 Kurnool 190876

YSR Jagananna Colonies Scheme

On July eighth 2020 Cupboard Committee on Financial Affairs will launch a new housing scheme named as YSR Jagananna Colonies Scheme. Beneath this scheme, the federal government goes to offer the land to the beneficiaries together with the paperwork for the development of the home. Banks additionally get directions from the federal government to offer monetary help to the beneficiaries. For this scheme, approximate 60000 beneficiaries are recognized by the authorities and 10000 purposes are into account.

Jagananna Colonies plot Info

This scheme has taken into impact by Kadapa district administration at Pulivendula city in about 255 acres space. 1 to1.5 cent of land goes to allocate together with paperwork to the beneficiaries by the federal government of the state. Within the district, the authorities have fashioned 754 layouts with 95,549 plots for allocation and each structure has 10% land for group functions like parks and playgrounds. Furthermore, this growth of the land venture will happen on a conflict footing foundation.

Services Of Jagananna Colonies

All of the eligible beneficiaries of YSR housing scheme will get the home in Jagananna colonies. All of the amenities like roads, electrical energy, ingesting water and so forth needs to be current in these colonies. Social infrastructure amenities like Faculty, Anganwadis, park, village/ ward secretariat, village clinics and so forth can even be current within the colonies. The colonies can have a pleasing ambiance. The roads main to those colonies can be in-built an progressive manner having correct road gentle amenities. All of the precautions ought to take so as to make these colonies stunning.

The Chief Minister has additionally directed the officers to construct the doorway of the colony in an progressive manner. The sapling ought to in a particular sample within the colony. The ability of underground drainage needs to be current.

The official may also take the options from the beneficiaries of YSR housing scheme earlier than 20 January 2021. By 10 January 2021, the tender for highway restore work will finalize at an estimated price of Rs 560 crores. The restore work for the highway will start on tenth January 2021.

In these colonies half, an acre of land is required close to rythu Bharosa Kendra for amenities like warehousing, chilly storage, assortment centres and so forth. The identification of such land needs to be accomplished by thirty first January 2021. Within the centre of the village, 5 cents of land might be required for Janata Bazar.

Helpline Quantity

For any question, it’s possible you’ll contact us through

