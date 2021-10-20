YSRCP workers vandalized TDP central office, attacked On TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram house

In Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP workers vandalized TDP’s central office and also attacked the house of TDP national spokesperson Pattabhi Ram.

YSRCP workers allege that Pattabhi Ram has abused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his interaction with the media.

At the same time, Andhra Pradesh TDP President Achchananaidu has targeted YSRCP regarding this matter. Naidu has said that we condemn the attack by YSRCP goons. We do not understand whether we are living in a democratic country or a fascist era. CM and DGP should take responsibility for these attacks.

He also said that the CM is not able to control the law and order. He should resign.

It is worth noting that just a month ago, the ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh had won a landslide victory in the elections to the Mandal and Zilla Parishads in the state. YSR Congress defeated TDP in 13 districts.

The YSR Congress had won 547 out of 553 seats in Zilla Parishad Constituencies (ZPTCs) and 7284 out of 8063 seats in Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs). Since then, the morale of the YSRCP workers has increased and they are carrying out such sabotage incidents.

Who is Jaganmohan Reddy?

Jaganmohan Reddy is the current Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. He is the son of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in an air crash in 2009.

Jagan is said to have tried to become an MP from Cuddapah in the year 2004, but the Congress did not want it, after which Jagan had to wait till 2009 to fulfill his dream.

Although he then entered politics by winning the Kadapa seat as a Congress candidate, his father’s death in a helicopter crash in the same year changed his life.

After the death of the father, the Congress ignored him and did not even allow the tribute march. Congress made K Rosaiah the new CM of the state, angered by which Jaganmohan Reddy formed a new party and broke away from the Congress.

Reddy formed a party named YSR Congress in the name of his father in the year 2011 and today he has become the CM of Andhra Pradesh from this party. He has been continuously giving competition to Congress and Chandrababu Naidu’s party TDP, but this time he is under question because of the actions of his party workers.