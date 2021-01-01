Yudhveer Singh catches a tremendous catch: Watch the video Yudhveer Singh Charak makes an amazing catch in the training session before the leg of IPL 2021 UAE

Highlights Yudhveer Singh made a brilliant catch in the practice session

Mumbai will play their first match on September 19

Captain Rohit has just arrived in the UAE from the UK

New Delhi

In the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), players have started joining their respective teams in the UAE. Many teams have started preparations for the UAE leg of the IPL starting September 19.

Of these, the reigning champions Mumbai Indians are also one whose players are sweating profusely in the nets this time. Yudhveer Singh Charak, a young player of Mumbai Indians, caught everyone’s attention with his acrobatic fielding during the training session on Monday.

Under the supervision of fielding coach James Payment, Mumbai’s young players are working to improve their catching skills. During the fielding exercise, the fighter took a brilliant catch by diving into the air on his left side.



Mumbai Indians have uploaded his video on their social media Instagram account. The video shows the warrior fielding. When a ball came to the 24-year-old warrior, he tried to catch it with his left hand but the ball missed his hand. After this, the Hyderabadi cricketer surprised everyone by taking a catch with his right hand while showing a brilliant reflex.

Yudhvir is celebrating his 24th birthday today. Mumbai shared a large photo of the player in the team’s practice jersey on his birthday and wrote, ‘Happy Birthday Warrior!



Mumbai Indians will start their campaign against Chennai Super Kings (MI v CSK) in the second half of the IPL on September 19. The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.