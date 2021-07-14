Yuka in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Everything you need to know about her

Uncategorized

Koalas are one of the rarest villager types in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Of the 394 villagers in the Animal Crossing series, only 11 are koalas. However, it is noteworthy that despite their modest number, there is at least one koala of each personality type. However, not all of them have been featured in every title in the series.Yuka, the snooty koala bear, is the only villager of her species that has appeared in every title in the Animal Crossing franchise. This unique thing about her makes her one of the most sought-after villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Yuka chilling with an Animal Crossing lpayer (Image via Twitter)Also Read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to catch all the July rare bugs, fish, and deep-sea creaturesYuka in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsYuka is the only Koala who has appeared in every Animal Crossing title. She is the only snooty koala in the series as well.Yuka is a blue koala bear with light blue tipped paws. She has a long brown nose, and the insides of her ears are white. Yuka also sports a pink eyeshadow over her bright blue eyelids. Yuka with a player in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Christian Schnell) Also Read: How to get campsite Villagers to move in Animal Crossing: New HorizonsYuka has a snooty personality and possesses a fashion hobby. While she is usually very polite and well-mannered, she also suffers from a superiority complex. She can often be seen passing snide comments to the player or other villagers regarding their choice of clothes or appearance. Yuka being mean to an Animal Crossing: New Horizons player (Image via imMoto)In terms of her interactions with other villagers, Yuka can gel well with most villagers types except for lazy and jock villagers. The exception is simply because of their lack of concern about their appearance. Yuka can associate well with all cranky villagers due to their similar rude personalities.Also Read: Animal Crossing: New Horizons Art Guide – Paintings and statues that don't have a fake version