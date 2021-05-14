Yukta Mookhey (Miss World 1999) Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Yukta Mookhey (Miss World 1999) Gadget Clock, Top, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Kids, Household, Biography & More – Gadget Clock



Yukta Mookhey is an Indian actress, mannequin, and civic activist. She is the winner of the Miss World 1999 magnificence pageant.

Gadget Clock/Biography

Yukta Mookhey was born on Monday, 7 October 1977 (age 43 years; as of 2020) in Bengaluru metropolis of Karnataka state in India. Her zodiac signal is Libra. Yukta went to a neighborhood college in Bengaluru to get obtain her main training. She acquired enrolled herself enrolled to V. G. Vaze School, Mumbai to pursue her graduate diploma in Biology. She has additionally accomplished a diploma course in pc software from the identical faculty.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 11″

Eye Color: Brown

Hair Color: Black

Household

Yukta Mookhey belongs to a Sindhi household. She was raised in Dubai for the primary seven years of her life and after that, her household went again to India and she or he spent the remainder of her life in India.

Mother and father & Siblings

Yukta Mookhey was born to Inderlal Mookhey and Aroona Mookhey. Her father, Inderlal Mookhey was a managing director for a clothes firm. Yukta’s mom, Aroona Mookhey, owned a magnificence salon in Mumbai.

Yukta Mookhey is an elder sister to Kanwal Mookhey.

Relationships, Husband & Kids

Yukta Mookhey acquired engaged to Prince Tuli, a New York-based businessman, on 7 September 2008. The wedding was held on 2 November 2008 at a ceremony on the Grand Maratha in Mumbai. Later the couple was blessed with a child boy.

In July 2013, Yukta Mookhey accused her husband and his household of subjecting her to home violence and harassment. She lodged a FIR underneath part 498A and 406 of IPC (Indian Panel Code). She additionally accused her husband, Prince Tuli, underneath IPC part 377 (unnatural intercourse). The couple obtained a consensual divorce in June 2014.

Profession

Magnificence Pageant

Yukta Mookhey began her pageantry profession in 1999 when she entered herself into the Femina Miss India 1999 contest and acquired chosen for it. Through the question-answer spherical at semifinal spherical through the grand finale, Yukta Mookhey was requested a query from the choose Viv Richards-

How do you outline a real sports activities individual?”

To which she replied,

I might outline a real sports activities individual because the one who welcomes defeat in addition to success with a wholesome perspective and with a smile”

Her reply impressed the judges and Mookhey proceeded to the following spherical for the highest 5 contestants of the competitors

. For the final spherical, all of the 5 candidates have been requested the identical question-

Within the context of the latest controversy, when you have been Chelsea Clinton, what’s the single most vital recommendation, you as a daughter would you give to your dad and mom Invoice Clinton and Hillary Clinton, and why?”

Her reply to the query was,

If I used to be Chelsea Clinton, I might inform my dad and mom that within the values that you’ve taught me, I nonetheless stand by you it doesn’t matter what. And I hope we will set an instance for the remainder of the world to see what household values and ethics are all about. Thanks”

Her fast reply and presence of thoughts received her the Miss India World 1999 title.

After being topped because the Miss India World 1999, she earned the chance to signify India on the forty ninth version of the Miss World 1999 pageant. The pageant was held on 4 December 1999 at Olympia, London and 93 candidates from world wide competed for the title. Through the question-answer spherical on the 1999 Miss World pageant, Yukta was requested –

If she could possibly be anybody on this planet who would she need to be?”

And she or he replied,

It must be Audrey Hepburn. It was her interior magnificence, compassion, and her aura. The calm that she had inside her mirrored.”

Yukta Mookhey received the title of was topped as Miss World 1999 by her predecessor Linor Abargil. She turned the fourth Indian girl to win this crown. Mookhey additionally received the Asia & Oceania’s Queen of Magnificence Award through the Miss World 1999 contest.

Performing

Yukta Mookhey made her appearing debut in 2001 with the Tamil film “Poovellam Un Vasam” for a visitor look in a music titled, ‘Yukta Mookhey.’ She made her Bollywood debut with the film “Pyaasa” in 2002. The film proved to a be flop on the field workplace. Later she was signed for a lot of films like Kab Kyon Kahan, Hum Teeno, and Insaaf: The Justice, however not one of the films made it to the theaters. In 2019. Yukta Mookhey appeared within the movie Good Newwz after a spot of just about 19 years.

Favorite Issues

Information/Trivia

Yukta Mookhey participated within the Miss India pageant on the age of twenty-two.

Yukta Mookhey has realized Indian classical for greater than three years.

Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra made historical past on the Miss World 2000 pageant when Yukta Mookhey topped Priyanka Chopra because the Miss World 2000. It was the primary time within the historical past of Miss World pageants {that a} former Miss World topped the following Miss World from the identical nation.

After finishing her Miss World tenure, Yukta Mookhey continued to work with varied charitable associations and NGOs.

Yukta is an lively environmental activist and has supported many environmental initiatives similar to Swachh Kalyani Nagar, which educates individuals to include practices that generate minimal or zero waste.

In 2018, she joined a marketing campaign to forestall illegally slicing of timber on the Salim Ali Fowl Sanctuary, to pave method for street and metro constructions. She stated-

I don’t see any purpose behind establishing the street and metro from the sanctuary. The metro will be constructed underground and the street will be made elsewhere. People usually are not able to making of what ‘Mom Earth’ can do. So we’re simply asking to cease the works and likewise cease slicing the timber.”

Her hobbies embrace listening to music and touring to new locations in her leisure time.