Yumi Nu ‘shaking’ over SI Swimsuit cover reveal



Final week, mannequin Yumi Nu visited her agent for what she thought was a routine interview and profession examine in.

However whereas she was answering questions earnestly, “My brokers had been in on this little plan,” the 25-year-old informed The Put up. Halfway by the “interview,” Sports activities Illustrated Swimsuit honcho MJ Day and different staffers from the bikini bible popped out with a digicam crew because the cover of this 12 months’s journal, that includes Nu, stuffed a close-by monitor.

“I used to be processing the shock of it not being an actual interview and that this was really the SI cover reveal. I couldn’t converse. I had full physique chills. I used to be shaking, I used to be crying. They actually obtained me good,” mentioned Nu.

Her first name was to her boyfriend Dimitri Dinas.

“He was freaking out. He was like, ‘If I had been a teenage boy, I’d have a poster of you in my room. Now I’m relationship an SI cover star.’ “

He has many causes to be pleased with his girlfriend. It’s been a stretch of profession highlights for the plus-sized mannequin and singer who’s of Dutch and Japanese extraction. (Her mom is the daughter of Benihana founder Rocky Aoki, and she or he is the niece of DJ Steve Aoki). She was a part of an ensemble of supermodels to grace the cover of the long-lasting September Vogue problem, and in April, she was the primary Asian curve mannequin to land the cover of Vogue Japan.

Mannequin Devon Aoki and DJ Steve Aoki are Nu’s aunt and uncle. WireImage

“It’s superb. I’m on cloud 9. That is nothing I might put together for. It’s surprising. I really feel like we’re in a spot proper now the place individuals are making house for extra variety on journal covers. It’s an enormous time for Asian-American individuals in media. I do know I play an enormous position in illustration in physique variety and race variety, and I like to be a task mannequin and consultant of the plus-size Asian group.”

Born in New Jersey, Nu moved to Maryland as a tot, and at 14, her household went out to California, the place she attended highschool. As a younger little one, she began her profession in entrance of the digicam, however the first stint was fleeting.

“My mother had expertise in industrial modeling, so after we lived in New Jersey, she would take me to do some children catalogs. When you find yourself a toddler and screaming and crying, you haven’t any sense of self management. She knew I wasn’t having fun with it,” mentioned Nu.

The wonder returned to modeling when she was 12, the identical age she began singing classes. By 15, she was writing her personal songs and realistically noticed her future within the music world.

“I wasn’t certain the place the [modeling] business was headed. I feel I used to be a dimension 10 then, and the one individuals working had been both a dimension 2 or a dimension 14. I actually had my sights set on music, however then the business left extra room for me to be part of it. As soon as the traits of inclusion came across us, it was simpler for me to make a dwelling and a profession out of it. It was like, ‘Oh, there are such a lot of potentialities, and there aren’t any bounds on what anybody can do now,’ ” she mentioned.

She is fast to credit score Ashley Graham and Sports activities Illustrated for fostering that seismic shift. In 2016, Graham landed the cover, shattering norms and opening the door for a wide range of physique shapes to take middle stage.

“Her SI cover modified so many individuals’s lives, and I feel it modified the business as a result of you have got this legendary publication placing its first curve mannequin on the cover,” she mentioned, including that Hunter McGrady has additionally served as an inspiration.

However Nu doesn’t need to look past her household tree for perception and assist, significantly her mom’s sister, Devon Aoki.

“She has a cult following and will likely be a basic mannequin for the remainder of time. She has actually helped me this 12 months now that I’m working with a number of larger names, like Steven Meisel. She has helped me keep grounded and keep in mind why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

On Friday she can be releasing her EP, “Hajime,” which is Japanese for “the start.”

However as Nu is multitasking in each the music and modeling world, she is wanting ahead to a break, which incorporates lounging and episodes of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie.”

“I don’t assume hustle tradition is one thing I need to promote,” she mentioned. “I need to get pleasure from life.”