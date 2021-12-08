Yusaku Maezawa, Japanese Billionaire, Arrives at Space Station
Yusaku Mezawa, Japanese billionaire and fashion retail mogul arrived at the International Space Station on Wednesday for a 12-day stay. He is the latest privately funded passenger to visit the Orbital Laboratory in a year that has seen more tourists travel in space than ever before.
The founder of Japanese online fashion retailer Zozo, Shri. Maizawa launched the spacecraft from Kazakhstan at 2:38 a.m. ET (10:38 a.m. local time) on a Russian Soyuz rocket with a production assistant, Yozo Hirano. His journey. Russian astronaut Alexander Misurkin was also on board. The three crew arrived at the space station six hours after 8:40 a.m. and will arrive at the outpost in a few hours.
Mr Mezawa, an animated adventurer, garnered international attention in 2016 when he spent $ 57.3 million at auction for a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiet. In 2017, he paid 110.5 million for a second painting by the same artist. In 2018, he announced his interest in Spaceflight at an event at SpaceX’s Southern California headquarters, where he joined the stage with the company’s founder, Elon Musk, to announce that he is the first passenger to ride on SpaceX’s Starship, a big next generation. A rocket that will one day carry NASA astronauts to the lunar surface.
That starship mission, which will orbit the moon and back, is planned for 2023, although it is likely to be delayed. Min. Mezawa had planned to invite a group of artists for the trip, but then, early last year, she launched a public competition in which women could apply to be their “spouse” and join him on a lunar trip – a matchmaking that would be made into a documentary. . Following criticism of the announcement, he canceled the plan and apologized to the nearly 28,000 women who applied. Later, he opened a new call for eight people to join him on the mission.
Min. The space station for Mezawa, 46, was announced in May, and they are training for weeks at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonauts Training Center, just outside Moscow. They will spend 12 days at the station, and Mr. Hirano, who manages Mr. Maizawa’s YouTube channel, will narrate the history from the beginning to the end of the mission.
“I am just happy to have this opportunity and to be able to go,” he said. Maizawa told reporters at a press conference the day before his flight, adding that he was looking at the earth from space and floating in weightlessness. He said he felt like an “elementary student waiting for a school trip.”
While on the ship, he will participate in a research program that studies how the human body responds to conditions in space. He crowd-sourced a list of 100 things to do on the way to the station, including haircuts, playing musical instruments, and finding aliens.
For the space station trip, Mr. Booked by Maizawa, Space Adventures is a US-based company that arranges rides in space for wealthy tourists. He did not say how much he paid for the mission.
Russia’s workhorse spacecraft, which launches its astronauts to the International Space Station, has crewed into space on a Soyuz rocket. Before SpaceX’s Crew Dragon Capsule was selected by NASA, American astronauts relied on Soyuz for space station trips between 2011 and 2020, with each seat costing NASA approximately $ 70 million to $ 100 million.
Eric Anderson, co-founder and chief executive of Space Adventures, said Mr. Mezawa had won two seats each – his own and Mr. Hirano’s – was definitely in that ballpark.
“The price has not gone down, it has gone up over the years,” Mr Anderson said in a phone interview. “It has two seats, and it’s expensive, but it’s worth it.”
This is the eighth mission of Space Adventures since 2001, when Dennis Tito, an American engineer and businessman, became the first person to self-fund space travel. Like other wealthy space tourists, Mr. Mezawa was encouraged to fly in space because “there’s just a nice meal and other things he can do,” Mr Anderson said.
Mr. Mezawa and his colleagues are not the only private individuals to board the station this year. In October, the Russian actress and director left the space station for eight days to shoot the first feature-length film with scenes shot in space.
And the two are not the only private passengers to go into space this week. On Thursday, Blue Origin, a company founded by Jeff Bezos, the former CEO of Amazon, will take a third group of passengers to the edge of space. Michael Strahan, the TV host and defensive end of the former New York Giants, is one of six passengers on the New Shepard suborbital spacecraft.
These tours come at a time when private companies and government space agencies are pushing for space to be open to more people than just government-backed astronauts.
Mr Musk’s SpaceX launched the first fully private orbital mission, Inspiration4, earlier this year. Led by billionaire supporter of the mission, Jared Isaacman, the four passengers orbited the earth at an altitude higher than the space station for three days. Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, a publicly traded space tourism firm founded by Richard Branson, offer short trips that do not reach orbit and take about 10 minutes from launch to landing.
And beyond the small space trips, Blue Origin and other companies are planning to build private space stations in orbit with the support of NASA. The agency hopes to keep the current International Space Station running until 2030, after which it transitions to commercially owned and operated stations.
Axiom Space, another private space company, plans to add private modules to the space station that will eventually split together and become its own laboratory. Similar to Space Adventures, the company is also organizing private trips to the space station. Its first such mission is scheduled for February, when it will send three wealthy individuals to the lab for 55 million each.
