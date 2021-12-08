Yusaku Maezawa, Japanese Billionaire, Arrives at Space Station

That starship mission, which will orbit the moon and back, is planned for 2023, although it is likely to be delayed. Min. Mezawa had planned to invite a group of artists for the trip, but then, early last year, she launched a public competition in which women could apply to be their “spouse” and join him on a lunar trip – a matchmaking that would be made into a documentary. . Following criticism of the announcement, he canceled the plan and apologized to the nearly 28,000 women who applied. Later, he opened a new call for eight people to join him on the mission.

Min. The space station for Mezawa, 46, was announced in May, and they are training for weeks at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonauts Training Center, just outside Moscow. They will spend 12 days at the station, and Mr. Hirano, who manages Mr. Maizawa’s YouTube channel, will narrate the history from the beginning to the end of the mission.

“I am just happy to have this opportunity and to be able to go,” he said. Maizawa told reporters at a press conference the day before his flight, adding that he was looking at the earth from space and floating in weightlessness. He said he felt like an “elementary student waiting for a school trip.”