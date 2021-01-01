Yusuf Lakdawala dies in jail Yusuf Lakdawala dies in jail Yusuf Lakdawala dies in Central Mumbai

Film financier and builder Yusuf Lakdawala died at the Arthur Road Jail in central Mumbai on Thursday. Yusuf Lakdawala was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to a land transaction. This information was given by a prison official.

Yusuf Lakdawala, 76, was rushed to JJ Hospital and was pronounced dead at around 12 noon, the official said. However, the cause of his death could not be ascertained. The exact cause of death of Yusuf Lakdawala will be known only after the autopsy, the official said. According to sources, Yusuf Lakdawala was suffering from cancer. Accidental death has been reported in this case.



The ED had arrested Yusuf Lakdawala in May in a money laundering case related to a land transaction. He was accused of forging documents to buy land worth Rs 50 crore at Khandala, a tourist destination in Pune district. He was in judicial custody. The ED had last month opposed Yusuf Lakdawala’s bail application on medical grounds.