Yusuf Pathan Marriage With Afreen Their Short Sweet Love Tale Destiny made Indian all-rounder and physiotherapist meet Exciting love story of former all-rounder

Yusuf Pathan made his first-class debut in 2001/02. He is a right handed attacking batsman and off break bowler. Born on November 17, 1982 in Vadodara, Gujarat, Yusuf is the elder brother of Team India’s star all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

The love life of Yusuf Pathan, who was one of the all-rounders of Team India, is very interesting. Yusuf Pathan is married to Afreen Khan. He is a physiotherapist by profession. Afreen is not on any social media platform and rarely makes headlines.

When Yusuf Pathan, then part of Team India, returned home to Vadodara in 2011, he was looking for a physiotherapist to help him with his fitness. At the same time he met physiotherapist Afreen. Afreen was originally from Mumbai, but used to practice in Vadodara in those days. When Yusuf met Afreen, he fell in love at first sight. Afreen also liked Yusuf.

It was later revealed that the two were once neighbors in Vadodara. Needless to say, it was destiny that brought the two closer. Then the two started dating. At that time the talk of Yusuf’s marriage was also going on. After this Yusuf Pathan mentioned Afreen to his family.

After a year-long affair, both of them got engaged in March 2012, Yusuf Pathan and Afreen. The engagement took place at Yusuf’s farmhouse on the outskirts of Vadodara. Only close members of the two families attended the engagement.

Yusuf got his life time physiotherapist on 27 March 2013. Meaning both of them got married. Family members of both the parties were involved in the nikah. A few days after the ceremony, a reception took place at the Lakshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara.

Several IPL stars had arrived at the reception to bless the former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) cricketer and his wife. These included Gautam Gambhir, Mohammad Azharuddin, Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta and KKR CEO Venky Mysore.

Yusuf Pathan made his first-class debut in 2001/02. He is a powerful and aggressive right-handed batsman and right-arm off break bowler. Born on November 17, 1982 in Vadodara, Gujarat, Yusuf is the elder brother of Team India’s star all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

According to media reports, Yusuf’s father Mehmood Khan Pathan wanted Yusuf Pathan to become a Muslim scholar, but both the brothers loved cricket. Yusuf Pathan is also famous among his peers as Patto and Bhaijaan.