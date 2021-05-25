Yuvika Chaudhary apologises after getting called out for 'casteist slur' in viral video

Actor Yuvika Chaudhary, recognized for motion pictures fancy Om Shanti Om and The Shaukeens, on Tuesday came upon herself in the middle of an argument when a video of hers allegedly the make the most of of a casteist slur went viral on social media.

The mild Bigg Boss contestant quickly took to Twitter to topic an apology, saying she did not know the which system of the acknowledged phrase.

Whereas the video has not been faraway from the actor’s vlog (video weblog) on YouTube, the half the impact she mentions the slur appears to be like to had been chopped off.

The distinctive clip, which is mild being shared on social media, shows her husband, actor-mannequin Prince Narula in the middle of a grooming session as Chaudhary explains why she is not dressed efficiently.

Later, the 37-yr-former mannequin-actor apologised for her actions and acknowledged she did not imply to harm someone’s sentiments.

“Good day guys I didn’t know the which system about that phrase wt I standard in my good vlog I did not imply to harm someone and I’ll by no means set aside that to harm any particular person I apologise to each n all individuals I hope you respect fancy you all (sic)” Chaudhary tweeted.

The incident comes weeks after Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta modified into criticised for the make the most of of a casteist slur in a single in all her motion pictures. She modified into later booked by the police in Haryana’s Hansi city and Indore, Madhya Pradesh.