Yuvika Chaudhary Apologises For Using Bhangi in Vlog; Netizens Trend #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary





Mumbai: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary has discovered herself in a soup for utilizing a casteist slur ‘bhangi’ in a video that she posted on YouTube. Twitter began trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary. On Tuesday, Yuvika has issued a press release on her Twitter apologising for utilizing the phrase in her newest vlog. “Hello guys I didn’t know the that means about that phrase wt I used in my final vlog I didn’t imply to harm anybody and I can by no means do this to harm somebody I apologise to every n each one I hope you perceive love you all”, Yuvika wrote in her tweet. Additionally Learn – Munmun Dutta In Authorized Bother Once more: Case Registered In opposition to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor For Using Casteist Slur In Video

The place and when did Yuvika Chaudhary say?

In her YouTube vlog, that has surfaced on Twitter, Yuvika Chaudhary is seen speaking about her look in her dialog with Prince Narula. She stated, “Why do I at all times gown like a bhangi when I’m taking pictures vlogs?” The video additionally exhibits Yuvika’s husband and actor Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session, the place she cribs on her seems. For the uninitiated, the time period utilized by Yuvika Chaudhary, was coined by higher castes in the nineteenth century to indicate members of a Dalit caste employed in sanitation and guide scavenging.

#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary Developments On Twitter

Very quickly, netizens began trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary with greater than 18,000 tweets. One of many customers wrote, “She is one other of #Casteist_Termites. Pest management has grow to be obligatory. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary”. One other one wrote: “Yuvika Chaudhary dedicated an offence beneath part 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she should be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary”.

“Sir, An actress, Yuvika Chaudhary, has used derogatory caste reference insulting the entire group publicly by way of @YouTube video. That is punishable beneath SC-ST Act, IPC Inter Alia. Please register a suo moto FIR. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary”, wrote the third consumer.

Yuvika Chaudhary dedicated an offence beneath part 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she should be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/XvPP47XDVl — Rovinsan Kumar (@RovinsanK) May 25, 2021

Yuvika Choudhary must be arrested. Instance needs to be set There are numerous like her and Munmun Dutta Retweet#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary @NoratramLoroli pic.twitter.com/orRIY1yO62 — Bahujan hak | बहुजन हक (@bahujanhak) May 25, 2021

These r these slim minded Ppl in our society bcoz of whom Caste Stigma in Ind Nonetheless exists

Be it Munmun Dutta,Yuvraj or @yuvikachoudhary , the factor is that this Ppl simply problem an apology and get away

What’s req is a everlasting soln#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary pic.twitter.com/uEuDaKehsg — Kishor Chauhan 🇮🇳 🌾 (@KingKisshor) May 25, 2021

I help 👇 👇#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary#ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary Yuvika Choudhury is an anti-social

These sort of individuals discriminate others on the premise of Caste , faith , and so on 😠😠😠😠 Arrest this

👇 pic.twitter.com/10me5Fmkxj — ⒶⒷⒽⒾⓂⒶⓃⓎⓊ (@_ABHIMANYU____) May 25, 2021

Just a few days in the past, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was slammed for utilizing the identical phrase. Munmun Dutta shared a video the place she is seen interacting together with her followers. Speaking about her make-up, she says, “Lip tint ko halka sa blush ki tarah laga liya hai as a result of important YouTube pe aane wali hoon aur important achha dikhn chahti hoon. Bh***i ki tarah nahi dikhna chahti hoon.”