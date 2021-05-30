Yuvika Chaudhary Booked For Using Casteist Slur In Video, FIR Filed in Haryana





Hansi: Bigg Boss 9 fame and actor Yuvika Chaudhary has been booked by Haryana police in relation to a casteist slur she used in a video a couple of days again. Additionally Learn – Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Share Apology Movies For Using Castiest Slur- Watch

An FIR has been filed in opposition to Yuvika Chaudhary in Hansi metropolis police station below the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. This after a criticism was filed by a Dalit rights activist, Rajat Kalsan. Additionally Learn – Yuvika Chaudhary Apologises For Using ‘Bhangi’ in Vlog; Netizens Pattern #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary

#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary was trending on social media final week after Yuvika Chaudhary used a casteist slur in a video. In a video that went viral, Yuvika was seen speaking about her look. She was in dialog together with her husband Prince Narula. Nonetheless, what sparked huge controversy is the utilization of a casteist slur by her. “Why do I all the time costume like a bhangi when I’m taking pictures vlogs?” she had mentioned. The video exhibits Yuvika’s husband and actor Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session, the place she cribs on her seems to be. For the uninitiated, the time period utilized by Yuvika Chaudhary was coined by higher castes in the nineteenth century to indicate members of a Dalit caste employed in sanitation and handbook scavenging. Additionally Learn – Valentine’s Day Particular: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary And What Occurred After Bigg Boss

After the large uproar in opposition to Yuvika’s casteist remark, she had additionally issued an apology. Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula have shared movies on Instagram asking for forgiveness for overusing the phrase in a latest vlog. They mentioned we don’t consider in any discrimination and weren’t conscious of the actual that means of the phrase. “To start with, with folded fingers, I apologise to you’ll. I used the phrase unknowingly and I didn’t know the that means. Please forgive a mistake that occurred unknowingly,” she mentioned in Hindi.

A couple of days again, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta was additionally booked for utilizing the identical casteist slur in considered one of her YouTube vlogs.