Yuvika Chaudhary-Prince Narula Share Apology Videos For Using Castiest Slur- Watch



Mumbai: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary was trolled lately for utilizing a casteist slur in her newest YouTube video. Twitter witnessed the development #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary after a video of the actress vlogging and utilizing the phrase “bhangi” went viral on social media. Yuvika Chaudhary and her husband Prince Narula have shared movies on Instagram asking for forgiveness overusing the phrase in a current vlog. They stated we don’t imagine in any discrimination and weren’t conscious of the actual that means of the phrase. “To begin with, with folded arms, I apologise to you’ll. I used the phrase unknowingly and I didn’t know the that means. Please forgive a mistake that occurred unknowingly,” she stated in Hindi. Additionally Learn – Yuvika Chaudhary Apologises For Using ‘Bhangi’ in Vlog; Netizens Development #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary

Watch Yuvika Chaudhary’s video right here:

Additionally, verify Prince Narula’s video supporting Yuvika:

Netizens had been fast to forgive Yuvika and wrote feedback like: “It’s okk mam don’t be a lot nervous we all know that it was unintentional and simply tc”. One other one wrote: “Don’t fear mam we’ll assist you”.

Take a look on the feedback beneath:

What did Yuvika Chaudhary say?

In her YouTube vlog, which has surfaced on Twitter, Yuvika Chaudhary is seen speaking about her look in her dialog with Prince Narula. She stated, “Why do I at all times costume like a bhangi when I’m taking pictures vlogs?” The video additionally exhibits Yuvika’s husband and actor Prince Narula within the midst of a grooming session, the place she cribs on her seems to be. For the uninitiated, the time period utilized by Yuvika Chaudhary, was coined by higher castes within the nineteenth century to indicate members of a Dalit caste employed in sanitation and guide scavenging.