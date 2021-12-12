Yuvraj Singh Affairs Relationships Linked With Deepika Padukone Preity Zinta Neha Dhupia Kim Sharma Minisha Lamba Riya Sen And Other Actress

Yuvraj Singh married foreign-born Bollywood actress Hazel Keech on 30 November 2016. Before this, the name of the Indian cricketer has been associated with many people from Deepika Padukone to Preity Zinta.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh used to be in the news for his all-round game on the field. Equally, outside the field too, his discussions were about personal life. His name was linked with several Bollywood actresses before marrying Hazel Keech on 30 November 2016. Many names are included in this list from Deepika Padukone to Neha Dhupia.

Yuvraj Singh was born on 12 December 1981 in Chandigarh. He made his debut for India on 3 October 2000 against Kenya. Since then he never looked back. Today the world also knows Yuvraj Singh as Sixer King.

The personal life of Yuvraj Singh, known for his hundreds of achievements in his cricket career, was also very popular. His name was associated with about 5-6 Bollywood actresses. These speculations ended when he married foreign-born Bollywood actress Hazel Keech. Before that, the actresses with whom Yuvi’s name is associated are :-

Deepika Padukone

Yuvraj Singh hit 6 sixes in the 2007 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj, who played an important role in making India champion in that World Cup, had come close to Deepika Padukone. Deepika was seen many times in party, restaurant with Yuvraj. Apart from this, Deepika was also seen cheering for Yuvraj many times in the stands. But after some time both of them separated. Deepika had talked about having a relationship with another Bollywood star.

Kim Sharma

The name of Yuvraj Singh, who is called Sixer King, has been associated with different beauties. It is said that Yuvraj had a long relationship with Kim Sharma. Although he never accepted this thing in front of everyone. There was also discussion that both can get married. Suddenly after a few days the speculation stopped and Yuvraj Singh married Hazel Keech.

Neha Dhupia

In 2014, the news of Yuvraj Singh and former Miss India Neha Dhupia’s love was making headlines. Both of them also reached Sophie Chaudhary’s birthday party together. However, both had denied the news of their affair. But if reports are to be believed, Neha had come in relation with her husband Angad Bedi only after the breakup with Yuvraj.

Preeti Zinta

While playing for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the IPL, there were also reports of Yuvi and the team’s co-owner Preity Zinta having an affair. But both had said that they are good friends. Quite close pictures of both are also present on social media even today.

Riya Sen

Yuvraj Singh’s name was associated with another Bollywood actress. Rumors of Yuvraj and Riya Sen dating each other used to make a lot of headlines. The two were seen holding each other’s hands at a party. However, there has never been any concrete information or confirmation on this.

minisha lamba

In 2011, the picture of actress Minissha Lamba and Yuvraj kissing each other went viral. However, the speculations were debunked when the actress claimed that it was someone else who looked like her. The news of the affair of both had heated up the rumors market at that time.