Yuvraj Singh became a troll Gambhir: Yuvraj Singh became a troll Gautam Gambhir: Yuvraj Singh became a troll Gautam Gambhir

A funny conversation between retired Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir on social media. Yuvraj has made a funny comment on Gautam Gambhir’s Instagram post.On Tuesday, Gambhir shared an old photo on his Instagram handle. In this, Yuvraj Singh is wearing Gambhir’s T-shirt. This light moment is during the Test match. Gambhir captioned the picture- ‘Thank you we have a big smile on our face otherwise people think you are preventing me from fightingyuviofficial fighting’.

Yuvraj Singh is known for his funny style. He also gave a funny answer to Gambhir’s post. He wrote, ‘I always wanted to stop you from going to war.’



Gambhir was one of the best openers of his time. But he often lost on the field. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has clashed on the field and on social media.

Gambhir is the highest run scorer for India in the 2007 T20 and 2011 World Cup finals. At the same time, Yuvraj was the 2011 Player of the Tournament.