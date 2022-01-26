yuvraj singh hazel keech become parents blessed cricketer bollywood actress share information on twitter instagram

Yuvraj Singh, the former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, has become a father. His wife Hazel Keys has given birth to a son. Yuvraj gave this information through social media on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. Along with this, he also made an appeal to the people. Bollywood actress Hazel Keech has also given information about becoming a mother on her Instagram.

Yuvraj Singh wrote on Instagram, ‘All our fans, family and friends, we are very happy to share the news that God has blessed us with a son. We thank God for this gift. We also hope that our privacy will be respected as we welcome little lives into this world. Love Hazel and Yuvraj.

Hazel Keech also shared this message on her Instagram. After this good news, Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech are being congratulated by their fans and many celebrities. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly wrote, ‘Congratulations yangggag… You should be very happy.’

Actress Neha Dhupia wrote, ‘Congratulations to both mom and dad.’ Yuvraj’s friend and former cricketer Irfan Pathan wrote, ‘Many congratulations brother. I am sure you will prove to be a wonderful father. Lots of love to the little one, respect to the sister-in-law.

Yuvraj Singh got engaged to Hazel Keech on 12 November 2015. About a year later, on 30 November 2016, both of them tied the knot. Yuvraj had to struggle a lot to convince Hazel Keech. Yuvi had told in an interview that he had rolled a lot of papads to persuade Hazel. Hazel accepted his friend request on social media after about 3 months.

Born on 12 December 1981 in Chandigarh, Yuvraj Singh said goodbye to international cricket on 10 June 2019. Yuvraj played 304 One Day International matches. In that he scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.55. He has a total of 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries to his name in One Day Internationals. Yuvraj scored 1900 runs in 40 test matches. This includes 3 centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Yuvraj scored 1177 runs in 58 T20 Internationals. This includes his 8 fifties. Yuvraj took 9 wickets in Tests, 111 in ODIs and 28 wickets in T20 Internationals. Yuvraj played a T20 match against England in 2017, which was the last international match of his career.

Hazel Keech started her career with advertising. She acted as the second lead actress in Salman Khan’s film ‘Bodyguard’. She appeared in that film in the role of Kareena Kapoor’s friend.

Apart from Bodyguard, Hazel has also worked in Bollywood films like ‘Maxim’, ‘Dharma Sankat’ and ‘Baanke Ki Crazy Baaraat’. Along with Hindi, she has also appeared in Telugu and Punjabi films. He also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 7’.