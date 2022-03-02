Yuvraj Singh plays hilarious prank on his mother shabnam singh shares video on Instagram

Yuvraj Singh Wish His Wife Hazel Keech: Yuvraj Singh wished his wife Hazel Keech a happy birthday by sharing a video on Instagram on 28 February 2022. He wrote a very funny caption of the video.

Yuvraj Singh, the former all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, shared a video on Instagram on March 1, 2022. In this, he is seen playing mischief with his mother. In the video, Yuvraj is seen fooling his mother Shabnam Singh by giving him the wrong hand. Watching the video reveals that Shabnam Singh wants to help her son Yuvraj.

It is seen in the video that his mother takes the right hand. Tying a device on her, Yuvraj asks her what are you doing mother. Yuvraj then reveals that the injury is in his other hand. After this everyone present in the room starts laughing.

Yuvraj Singh wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Prank once again with mother.’ He also tagged the video on Shabnam Singh’s Instagram. This video of him is viral on social media. The video has got nearly 3 lakh likes so far. Hundreds of people have also commented.

Among those who commented on this video of Yuvraj Singh were Suryakumar Yadav, one of the trusted middle-order batsmen of the Indian cricket team, wife of former fast bowler Zaheer Khan and ‘Chak De India’ actress Sagarika Ghatge and from the United Arab Emirates. Cricketer Chirag Suri has also made comments. You can watch that video below.

Let us tell you that a day before i.e. on 28 February 2022, Yuvraj Singh shared a video on Instagram. Through that video, he wished his wife Hazel Keech a happy birthday. In the video, he is seen spending quality time with Hazel Keech.

Yuvraj wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Happy Birthday Mama Bear. Don’t eat all the cake alone. I will be meeting my babies soon. Yuvraj Singh’s video also became very viral on social media.