Yuvraj Singh Said- Indian dressing room atmosphere changed after 2011 World Cup, then the pain of Indian All Rounder spill

Some of the shortcomings of Yuvraj Singh’s illustrious career include the 2014 T20 World Cup. Yuvraj was the star player for India in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He was adjudged Player of the Tournament in the ICC 2011 ODI World Cup. Of the two, the Indian cricket team created history. However, his slow innings against Sri Lanka in the 2014 T20 World Cup final was heavily criticized. After 8 years of that innings, Yuvraj told that he did not get enough support from the management. He faced pressure throughout the tournament. He included Mahendra Singh Dhoni as one of the lucky players who got enough support from the management during the last days of his career.

While talking about ‘Home of Heroes’ on Sports 18, Yuvraj Singh remembered the old days. He told that due to his form, his confidence was very low throughout the tournament. There was such an atmosphere that he might even be dropped from the team. Yuvraj Singh said, ‘It is not an excuse, but I was not getting enough support from the team. I was in Duncan Fletcher’s era from Gary Kirsten’s time and things had completely changed in the team.

Yuvi said, ‘When the final came, I was not able to hit the ball. I tried to hit the off spinner but couldn’t. The balls were going empty. I tried to get out too, but I was not out…. After that everyone thought that my career was over. I also thought my career was over. this is life. You have to accept it. If you accept Gaurav then you should also accept your defeat and move on.

Prince admitted that the Indian dressing room has changed after 2011. Perhaps this is the reason why many great players like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman failed to get support from the management. Yuvraj said, ‘When you get support from the coach and the captain, that thing definitely helps you. You see only the last stage of Mahi’s career. He had a lot of support from Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri. They took him to the World Cup, he played till the end and completed 350 matches.

Prince She continued, ‘I think support is very important. However, not everyone found support in Indian cricket. There are many great players like Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Gautam Gambhir who did not get support. When you’re out there batting and you know you’ve got a sword hanging over your head. So how will you concentrate, how will you bat, how will you give your best. This is no excuse. After 2011, the times had changed a lot.