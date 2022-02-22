Yuvraj Singh Virat Kohli Shares Special Bond Sixer King Gifts Golden Boot With Special Message To King Kohli

Yuvraj Singh Gifts Golden Boot To Virat Kohli With Emotional Letter: Yuvraj Singh has once again presented his special bond with Virat Kohli to the world. Yuvi has also written a letter with an emotional message while sending a golden boot for him.

Yuvraj Singh Gifts Golden Boot To Virat Kohli With Emotional Letter: Yuvraj Singh has once again presented his special bond with Virat Kohli to the world. Yuvi has also written a letter with an emotional message while sending a golden boot for him.

The bonding of Sixer King Yuvraj Singh and former India captain Virat Kohli is often seen. Both have also been seen dancing and dancing at each other’s wedding functions. Once again a special bond and bond has been shown between the two legendary cricketers. Yuvi has also written many heart touching things while gifting the Golden Boot to Virat Kohli.

Yuvraj Singh has made a special post for Virat Kohli, who is called the run machine. In which he has put a picture of a golden boot in which a letter is kept with him. At the same time, he has put a picture of himself and Virat while playing cricket together. In this post, Yuvraj has also written a very big and special message for Kohli.

‘You will be Cheeku for me and King Kohli for the world’

The main attraction in the special message that Yuvraj Singh wrote for Virat Kohli was the last words of his letter. Yuvi wrote that, ‘You will be missed for me and King Kohli for the world.’ Actually Chiku is the childhood name of Virat Kohli. Often MS Dhoni also used to call him by this name.

Yuvi started his letter by writing, ‘Virat, I have seen you grow as a cricketer and a human being. That (Kohli) young boy in the nets who used to walk shoulder to shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, today he is a legend himself and an inspiration to the youth. Your discipline, combativeness and devotion to the game on the field inspires youngsters to pick up the bat and play in the blue jersey for the Indian team one day.

Yuvraj Singh further wrote that, ‘Year after year you have raised the level of your cricket and achieved new achievements. That’s why I look forward to seeing you in a new chapter in your career. You have been a Legendary Captain and a great leader. I want to see more famous run chases from you.

Sixer King further writes in his letter that, ‘I am glad that I took the relationship with you from being a teammate to a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people’s legs, stealing miles, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups together, we have done it all together. You will always be missed for me and King Kohli for the world. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You are a superstar.

Significantly, Virat Kohli will play his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in the upcoming Test series at Mohali. Recently he left the captaincy of the Indian Test team. Earlier last year after the T20 World Cup, he had left the captaincy of T20. After this the selectors also took the captaincy of the ODI team from him.