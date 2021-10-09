yuzvendra chahal biggest threat for england cricket in t20 world cup | T20 World Cup: This England legend scared of Chahal, said- I do not want him to come to the Indian team

New Delhi: These days the great match of IPL is on the playground. The T20 World Cup is to start immediately after this league. Cricket teams of all countries are keeping an eye on their players regarding this. All eyes are on Indian players too. In such a situation, a veteran of England has said that he does not want Chahal to be a part of the T20 World Cup.

Chahal has not got the place

India’s spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has not got a place in Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He has been playing for Team India for a long time. Many celebrities related to cricket had raised questions about his lack of selection. The former England spinner said that he does not want Yuzvendra Chahal to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Talking about his stellar performance in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, Swann said this.

Know what this giant said

In a media interaction, Swann said, ‘Yuzvendra Chahal has bowled well in the UAE leg for RCB. He has improved his performance. He has shrugged off the fact that he has not been selected in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup and thank God because I do not want him to be in the Indian team playing against England. Chahal has played 13 matches so far in IPL 2021 and has taken 15 wickets.

He has given runs at an economy of 7.20 and his best is 3 wickets for 11 runs. Bangalore has already reached the playoffs. He was defeated in the last match at the hands of Hyderabad. RCB is at number three in the points table. He is finding it difficult to reach the top 2. However, if she wins today’s match and beats CSK in the net run rate, then she can reach the top 2.

Opportunity can be found in place of Varun

Actually, even before the T20 World Cup, Team India has suffered a major setback. Varun Chakraborty, who is included in the Indian team, has been injured. In such a situation, it is believed that Yuzvendra Chahal can be included in the team in his place. Captain Virat Kohli had also pointed this out.

