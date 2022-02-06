Yuzvendra Chahal Completes 100 ODI Wickets in 1000th ODI of Indian Team Leaves Behind Sourav Ganguly

Yuzvendra Chahal 100 ODI Wickets, Surpassed Sourav Ganguly: Yuzvendra Chahal took the 100th wicket of his ODI career by dismissing Nicholas Pooran. On the very next ball, he cleaned up Kieron Pollard and left Sourav Ganguly behind in the matter of ODI wickets.

Yuzvendra Chahal completed his century of wickets in India’s 1000th ODI. Not only this, he also left behind Sourav Ganguly. Chahal achieved this feat in the first ODI of the 3-match series against West Indies in the third ball of the 20th over. He carried Nicholas Pooran lbw and completed his 100 wickets in One Day International cricket. He left Sourav Ganguly behind by bowling Kieron Pollard on the very next ball.

In the first ODI against West Indies, Chahal brought the 20th over. His third ball was a leg break on the off-stump. Nicholas Pooran wanted to shoot a broom at him, but was completely defeated. However, the umpire did not raise his finger. Rohit took a review on this. After this the umpire changed his decision and Nicholas Pooran had to return to the pavilion.

After this, on the very next ball, Yuzvendra Chahal took his 101st ODI wicket by cleaning Kieron Pollard. With this wicket, he also left behind former captain Sourav Ganguly in the matter of ODI wickets. Ganguly took 100 wickets in his ODI career playing 308 matches. At the same time, Chahal has achieved this feat in his 60th match itself.

This is the 1000th ODI match of the Indian team. First team in the world to play 1000 ODIs. Sourav Ganguly took charge of Team India in the 500th ODI of Team India. Now he is the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Pragyan Ojha has congratulated India for this achievement.

Congratulations to #BCCI on the milestone of becoming the first team to play 1000th ODI. It has been a revolutionary journey! #INDvsWI View attached media content — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) 6 Feb 2022 Koo App

With this, Yuji Chahal has become the 5th Indian bowler to take the fastest 100 ODI wickets. In this case, Mohammed Shami is at number one who touched the 100-wicket mark in 56 matches. Bumrah had 57, Kuldeep Yadav 58 and Irfan Pathan completed his hundred of ODI wickets in 59 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal made his ODI debut for India on 11 June 2016. In the same year, he also got the international cap in T20. Many a times he kept falling in and out of the team. In his career so far, he has taken 64 wickets in 50 T20Is and 102 wickets in ODIs (till Chahal took three wickets in the ongoing match against West Indies). He also has 139 wickets in 114 IPL matches.